Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party urges authorities to grant jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan greater liberty to facilitate negotiations following reported prison improvements.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, also known as the DEM Party, issued a formal appeal on Monday, November 23, calling for significantly increased freedoms for imprisoned militant leader Abdullah Ocalan. This diplomatic move aims to accelerate ongoing peace negotiations with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, following recent improvements in Ocalan's detention conditions.

Ocalan Peace Initiative Timeline

Abdullah Ocalan launched the current diplomatic process in February 2025 by issuing a direct instruction to the PKK, the armed group he founded and historically led, to permanently disband and cease a decades-long conflict. This armed struggle between Turkish state forces and Kurdish separatists has resulted in the deaths of more than 40,000 people over the years.

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Although the PKK has officially decided to comply with the request to disband, observers note that tangible progress on the ground has been slow. The DEM Party, which currently holds the position of the third-largest party in the Turkish parliament, has consistently argued that improving Ocalan's living situation is a prerequisite for effective coordination of these peace efforts.

Imprisonment Conditions On Imrali Island

During a weekend visit to the prison complex located on Imrali island in the Sea of Marmara, where Abdullah Ocalan has been held since 1999, representatives from the DEM Party confirmed seeing the newly built premises assigned to the jailed leader. This visit marked the first time the party had publicly confirmed reports regarding the transfer of Ocalan to this new facility.

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The DEM Party described the relocation as a positive development regarding both working and living conditions. They stated that Ocalan intends to deepen his work in a capacity they term coordinator for peace and political engagement, quoting him as calling for the building of a democratic society within Turkey.

Political Reactions And Next Steps

Turkish media reports suggest that selected journalists may soon be permitted to visit Ocalan, although no specific dates or participant lists have been confirmed by authorities. The DEM Party has explicitly called on state authorities to enable Ocalan to communicate directly with the media and the public to advance his peace efforts.

President Tayyip Erdogan's nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli, was the first to moot the peace process idea in 2024. He reported in September that a two-storey house with a garden had been constructed for Ocalan within the prison compound, noting that Ocalan refused to enter until granted official status.

While the DEM statement did not provide specific details about the new accommodation, the party's formal request highlights the critical role played by Abdullah Ocalan in any potential resolution. The ongoing dialogue between the Turkish government and Kurdish representatives remains closely watched by international observers seeking stability in the region.