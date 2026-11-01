Democratic Congress wins would bring tariff oversight but not rollbacks as Trump keeps tariff push

Democrats are favored to win the House and could gain a platform for oversight hearings and symbolic tariff votes, but they remain far short of a veto-proof majority and Trump is expected to keep pursuing tariffs.

President Donald Trump will keep pursuing his tariff-driven trade agenda even if Democrats win control of Congress on Tuesday, trade experts and congressional aides said.

Democratic gains would create new friction through oversight hearings and symbolic tariff rollback votes, but they would fall short of actually reversing Trump's tariffs. Democrats need a net gain of four seats in both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate to overturn Republicans' narrow 218-214 and 53-47 majorities. Opinion polls favor Democrats to win the House, while the Senate remains too close to call.

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Democratic Tariff Rollback Efforts Face Trump Veto

Even in the best case, Democrats would remain far short of a veto-proof two-thirds majority. Democrats want to pass legislation negating many of Trump's tariffs and the archaic statutes backing them, but any gains will run into Trump's veto power. Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said one of the most obvious priorities would be repealing Trump's tariffs on Canada.

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He said those tariffs are raising prices and harming communities on both sides of the border. If Democrats win at least one chamber, they could stage symbolic votes on long-sidelined trade bills. One is Senator Chuck Schumer's End Trump's Tariff Tax Act, which would scrap the statute backing punitive tariffs on Canadian goods, Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

It would also scrap Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, the statute used for Trump's temporary 10% global tariffs. The bill has 28 co-sponsors including Wyden and calls for refunding all duties collected under the archaic trade laws. William Reinsch, a non-resident adviser to the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said Democrats will try many things but nothing is likely to get across the finish line.

Democrats Use Oversight Hearings To Target Trade Policies

He said neither party will have a veto-proof majority in any scenario. Still, gaining control of trade committee gavels would give Democrats a platform to launch a steady stream of oversight hearings and investigations into Trump's trade policies, Reinsch and other trade experts said. Key oversight targets would include the opaque process for determining tariff exemptions that benefit specific companies.

Democrats also want to examine how tariffs are impacting small businesses and how the administration is doling out hundreds of billions of dollars in investment funds pledged by Japan, South Korea and other trading partners in recent trade deals. A confrontational oversight agenda from Democrats would mark a shift from Republicans' largely hands-off approach to Trump's tariffs. That approach has persisted for two years despite recent pushback from some struggling Republican incumbents, including Senator Susan Collins of Maine.

Trade Debate Shifts Influence Toward 2028 Election Cycle

Coupled with symbolic tariff rollback votes, this will start to shift the trade debate to influence the 2028 election cycle, said Greta Peisch, a former general counsel at the US Trade Representative's office and a former trade counsel to Senate Finance Committee Democrats. Even if Democrats cannot muster the votes to pass a bill to reform trade authorities right away, the effort could form the basis of a proposal for the presidential elections, said Peisch, now a trade partner at Wiley Rein in Washington.

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She said it is really the beginning of how Democrats, and Congress as a whole, think about whether and how to enact trade legislation and reforms in the next two to four years. The increased noise from Capitol Hill is unlikely to deter Trump from pursuing more tariffs over his final two years in office. That includes a forthcoming investigation into excess industrial capacity in 16 major trading partners, even as he grants exemptions or delays some duties.

Trump Relies On Executive Actions For Trade Agenda

The Trump administration is also developing plans to rely more heavily on executive actions, including on trade, without the need for congressional approval. White House spokesman Matthew Middleton said Trump will continue to pursue his tariff-driven trade agenda aimed at protecting American workers, farmers and businesses from being ripped off by past trade deals. Middleton said President Trump will never waver from putting America First, whether in trade negotiations or through an economic agenda of tax cuts and deregulation.

He said that agenda has already secured almost 20 fair trade deals and trillions in manufacturing investments, with even more progress, jobs and opportunities ahead for everyday Americans. Trading partners also understand Trump's commitment to keeping tariffs in place and realize Congress will not be in a position to remove them, said Milos Ivkovic, an international arbitration law expert and adjunct professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

He said a wait-and-see approach to the vote will not benefit trade deal holdouts such as India, Vietnam or Canada. Ivkovic said countries that think midterms will change US foreign policy are mistaken, and that those holding off on trade discussions are actually jeopardizing their negotiations.