Democrats Win Congress in Midterm Rebuke of Trump Over Costs and Iran War

Democrats captured the House and Senate in a sweeping midterm victory driven by voter anger over living costs and the Iran war, flipping key Senate, House, governor and state legislature races.

Democrats won control of Congress in an overwhelming midterm rebuke of President Donald Trump, driven by voter anger over living costs and the war against Iran.

The victory marks the end of unified Republican governance in Washington and a seismic political shift that seemed unlikely just months ago. In a midterm rout, Democrats flipped key Senate, House, governor and state legislature races, including wins in Texas, Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin. The wave election was fueled by frustration over the rising cost of living and growing concerns about the conflict in Iran. Across battleground states, Democratic candidates defeated Republican opponents in historically difficult races.

Also read White House defiant as Democrats gain in midterms, Trump attacks Fox News

Democrats Reclaim Congress Power

The party reclaimed legislative power just two years after Trump returned to the White House. The results suggest a breakdown of the coalition that delivered Trump a second term, even after he urged voters to treat the election as a referendum on him. Democrats flipped Senate seats in Republican bastions including South Carolina, Texas and Kansas, places some strategists had dismissed as out of reach for a generation.

They also racked up wins in competitive House races in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and New Jersey. The surge extended to governors mansions and state legislatures, snapping full Republican rule in Washington. It was the kind of midterm electoral romp neither party has enjoyed in two decades. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico beat Republican Attorney-General Ken Paxton to score the party first statewide win in more than 30 years.

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In South Carolina, Senator Darline Graham, appointed after her brother Lindsey Graham death, lost her bid for a full six-year term to Democrat Annie Andrews. In Kansas, Senator Roger Marshall lost to Democrat Adam Hamilton, a pastor and moderate with strong name recognition. In Ohio, Senator Jon Husted was defeated by former senator Sherrod Brown after struggling with voter anger over data centres and a negative campaign ad aired by the state Republican gubernatorial candidate.

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate despite repeated attacks from Trump, who labeled him a jihadist. Even Republican Senator Susan Collins in Maine, who previously held her seat in a blue state, was unable to hang on and conceded to Democrat Troy Jackson. Many of the night most stunning losses for Republicans were notched by candidates Trump personally anointed.

Trump Accepts Election Results

Trump told The New York Times in an interview that he was absolutely willing to accept those results and was prepared to work with Democrats. He said, We will, you know, look forward to working with them. We will probably work something out. He also claimed his party would have won in a landslide if he had been on the ballot.

This public stance contrasts with private anxiety among Republican strategists who saw their influence wane. Democratic strategist David Axelrod characterized the outcome as a disaster caused almost entirely by Trump own actions and selections. He said, This is a disaster almost entirely of Trump making. Voters are angry about costs and angry about the choices he made that helped drive them up.

And beyond that, several of his weak, hand-picked candidates apparently have lost tonight. Axelrod analysis highlights a breakdown in the coalition that previously delivered Trump a second term, as the electorate no longer viewed his presidency as a singular ballot item. Financial markets reacted swiftly to the political realignment. Technology and artificial intelligence stocks tumbled across Asian markets, while US Treasury yields dipped, dragging down the US dollar relative to other major currencies.

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Markets React to Shift

Investors are adjusting portfolios based on the expectation that a Democratic-controlled Congress will exert stricter oversight on high-growth sectors. Analysts predict a Democratic Congress is more likely to support tighter export controls on technology and increased scrutiny of supply chains for semiconductors and artificial intelligence. This will give Trump less flexibility on concessions impacting those critical industries.

The victory leaves Trump far more hemmed in than in the first two years of his second term, when Republican control of Congress left few checks on his power. Democrats now face the internal challenge of uniting their diverse caucus, which includes progressive members and establishment figures with differing priorities. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, There is now a generational remake of the Senate map that is going to change America.

He added, Americans voted for change, and now Democrats must deliver. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries took a victory lap at an election night party. He previewed a focus on affordability and investigations for House Democrats, saying they would fight to reverse these painful Medicaid cuts and bring accountability to those who have visited unprecedented corruption.

Democratic Unity Challenges Ahead

The party must navigate a divide over whether to prioritize oversight of Trump and his allies or focus more on policymaking, especially on affordability issues. Deep divisions between progressives and establishment figures could make it difficult for Democratic leaders to keep their caucus united. A key question now is how Trump will respond to his party defeat.

The president said he would accept the results, but he has spent years falsely arguing that he won the 2020 presidential race and used his levers of power to try to challenge the outcome of certain races before polls were even closed. The political landscape has been fundamentally remade, with Democrats holding the keys to both chambers of Congress.

This development forces a reevaluation of strategies for both parties as they look toward the next cycle of governance and potential future elections.