Democrats Win US Midterms 2026 Control Senate House

Democratic Party secures US Senate and House majorities in November 4 elections, positioning for conflict with President Trump over Iran war and foreign aid policies.

Democrats secured control of the US Senate and House of Representatives in the midterm elections held on November 4, marking a significant shift in Washington power dynamics. This victory ends two years of Republican control and gives the Democratic Party the majority influence needed to challenge President Donald Trump's executive actions. The win occurs as tensions rise over military engagements and foreign aid policies.

Senate House Control Changes Power Dynamics

The Democratic Party gained the majority in both legislative chambers, allowing them to set the agenda and determine which legislation reaches the floor for a vote. This structural advantage enables Democrats to curb executive overreach that they argue violated constitutional checks and balances. Control begins in January, providing a clear timeline for legislative battles over spending and military authorization.

Also read Trump Midterm Losses: Democrats Sweep House and Senate

During the campaign, Democrats argued that the Republican Party had ceded Congress's constitutional war-making and spending powers to the Trump administration. They now plan to reclaim these authorities through budgetary constraints and oversight hearings. The shift in power is expected to directly impact ongoing military conflicts and international aid packages.

Iran War Authorization And Military Spending

President Trump launched the war with Iran alongside Israel on February 28 without securing approval from Congress. Democrats have voted repeatedly to end the fighting unless the President seeks congressional authorization for the conflict. A resolution to end the fighting passed both the House and Senate with support from a handful of Republicans, but the Trump administration ignored it.

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With their new influence, Democrats can cut defense spending or hold up nominations to pressure Trump to obtain permission to continue the war. They are also expected to require administration officials to keep lawmakers and the public informed about their plans. These measures include mandating public hearings to increase transparency regarding military strategies in the Middle East.

Trump requested an unprecedented 67 percent increase in the military budget this year, raising it to 1.5 trillion dollars. Democrats blocked this increase in the Senate, citing his refusal to consult Congress about the Iran war and his steep cuts to social programs. Many Democrats have been angered by the cuts and say they will try to restore funding that was previously approved by Congress.

Ukraine Aid And Russian Sanctions Policy

Trump has largely halted direct financial and military aid to Ukraine, which is fighting a Russian invasion. This decision has angered members of Congress, including many Republicans, especially after he lifted sanctions on Russian diesel and waived sanctions on Russian energy. These actions occurred weeks after he signed the sanctions into law, creating significant political friction.

With control of both chambers starting in January, Democrats will decide what gets voted on and when. This power allows them to approve new aid to Ukraine, which likely would pass with the two-thirds majorities needed to overcome a Trump veto. Democratic aides have said assisting Kyiv is a priority, and backing for Ukraine has been strong from both parties.

While the final size of the Democratic majorities has not been determined, historical support for Kyiv suggests Congress can muster majorities large enough to override a presidential veto. Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, who is likely to chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has introduced bipartisan legislation to block Trump's plan to bring Russian diesel back into the global market. This legislative effort highlights the growing bipartisan consensus against easing pressure on the Russian economy.

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Israel Aid And Western Hemisphere Interventions

Support for Israel has plummeted among Democrats over its conduct in the Gaza war, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians. The ongoing violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's close alliance with Republicans have also been factors. Democrats could limit or end military aid to Israel, which includes a base 3.8 billion dollars per year, plus billions of dollars more since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

Nearly half of House Democrats voted this summer to cut off aid to Israel. Some who voted against that effort, such as Gregory Meeks, have backed limits on providing weapons like heavy bombs to Israel. These measures reflect a growing divergence between Democratic lawmakers and the current administration's unconditional support for Israeli military operations.

Trump has been more aggressive in the western hemisphere than recent presidents, including the US military's ousting of Venezuela's president. He has conducted more than a year of deadly strikes on boats off the coast of Venezuela and imposed sanctions on Cuba's communist government with threats of military action. The US administration has also sought to influence elections in Honduras, Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil.

Some Democrats have called for investigations and hearings on Trump's actions in Venezuela. Others have denounced what they term cruel sanctions punishing civilians in Cuba and called for an end to involvement in foreign elections. These interventions have drawn criticism from lawmakers who believe such actions violate international norms and US foreign policy principles. The new Democratic majority is expected to scrutinize these executive actions closely.