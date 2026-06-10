Dengue Cases in Singapore Continue to Rise During Peak Season

Singapore reports 80 new dengue cases in a week, with eight active clusters including four red alert zones. Authorities urge residents to check for mosquito breeding and allow inspections.

Dengue cases in Singapore have been on the rise, with the National Environment Agency ( NEA ) reporting 80 new infections in the week ending June 6.

This marks an increase of 13 cases from the previous week, signaling an intensification of the outbreak as the country enters its peak dengue season. As of June 8, there were eight active dengue clusters across the island, four of which were classified as red alert clusters, meaning they have 10 or more reported cases. The largest cluster, with 16 cases, was located around Jalan Bangau and Jalan Jarak.

Other red alert clusters include a 15-case cluster at Neram Road and Nim Crescent, an 11-case cluster at Lilac Drive and Mimosa Road, and a 10-case cluster at Countryside Road and Lentor Avenue. These clusters are being closely monitored by the NEA, which has stepped up vector control operations in the affected areas. Authorities are urging residents to take immediate action to prevent further spread of the dengue virus.

The NEA emphasizes the importance of regularly checking homes for potential mosquito breeding spots, such as stagnant water in flower pots, drains, and containers. Residents are also required to allow NEA officers to inspect their premises and conduct spraying of insecticides to eliminate adult mosquitoes. These measures are crucial for breaking the transmission cycle, as the Aedes mosquito, which spreads dengue, thrives in urban environments.

The agency has also reminded the public to seek medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms like fever, joint pain, or rash, as early diagnosis can reduce the risk of severe complications. In addition to dengue, Singapore remains vigilant against other mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika and chikungunya. Fortunately, there are currently no Zika clusters or areas with likely Zika transmission, and no chikungunya clusters have been reported.

Most chikungunya infections this year have been in individuals with recent travel to affected regions. However, the presence of the Aedes mosquito in Singapore poses an ongoing risk for all these diseases. The NEA advises everyone to stay alert and adopt preventive measures, including using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and ensuring that their surroundings are free of mosquito breeding sites. Community cooperation is essential to curb the spread of dengue and protect public health





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