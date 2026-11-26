Danish police arrested an 18-year-old man for hacking the Civil Registration System on Nov 23, exposing data on 11,000 people in the latest cyber incident.

Authorities in Copenhagen confirmed on Nov 26 that an 18-year-old man has been arrested and remanded in custody for a significant data breach involving Denmark's national registry. The suspect is accused of illegally accessing the Civil Registration System on Nov 23, retrieving the identification numbers of 11,000 people. This latest incident occurs just two months after a massive cyberattack in October that compromised the personal data of 8.8 million individuals across the nation.

Details of the Nov 23 Security Breach

The Danish Ministry of Digital Affairs stated that despite previous modernization efforts, the administration of the Civil Registration System had detected a new security breach. The ministry confirmed that unauthorized third parties had accessed the CPR data of 11,000 people, with the incident being discovered on Nov 23. The breach was halted due to the implementation of a new technical monitoring system for consultations, which was introduced specifically in response to the earlier large-scale incident.

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Contrast with October Cyber Attack Scale

The scale of the Nov 23 breach is significantly smaller than the previous attack in early October, which exposed data on 8.8 million people. In that earlier incident, an unidentified individual contacted the Danish newspaper Politiken via an encrypted messaging service and claimed responsibility for the intrusion. The supposed hacker stated they had identified an entry point into the register within a few hours by utilizing the login credentials of a former employee from a small Danish company.

Police Arrest and Legal Charges

Danish police announced the arrest of the 18-year-old man, who has been held in custody since the investigation began. The law enforcement statement specified that the individual is charged with accessing the Civil Registration System without authorization. During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect managed to retrieve 11,000 identification numbers from the sensitive registry database before security measures blocked further unauthorized access.

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Government Cybersecurity Response

Authorities emphasized that they had already updated and modernized security systems following the early October attack, yet the administration still discovered a new vulnerability. The Digital Affairs Ministry highlighted that the breach was stopped thanks to the new technical monitoring system, which successfully detected the unauthorized activity. The government continues to assess the extent of the data exposure while reinforcing the digital infrastructure to prevent future intrusions into the national registry.

National Cyber Threat Level Status

The Civil Security Agency raised the threat level for cyberattacks against Denmark to high in September, prior to the October breach. Officials have not confirmed any links between these recent attacks and hybrid warfare efforts, leaving the origin of the October hackers still unknown. The arrest of the 18-year-old in the latest case provides a concrete development in the ongoing investigation into the security of the nation's critical digital registries.