Denver's Matt Martinez launches Board Game Social, drawing 40 attendees bi-monthly to fight adult loneliness through screen-free board games and in-person connection.

Board game gatherings are emerging as a vital solution for adults seeking to overcome isolation and forge genuine friendships in major US cities. In Denver, Matt Martinez's initiative, Board Game Social, has grown from a small hobby into a bimonthly event drawing over 40 participants. This surge in attendance highlights a broader national trend where individuals are actively rejecting digital screens in favor of tangible, in-person social interactions to combat the rising tide of adult loneliness.

Screen-Free Gaming Combats Urban Isolation

Martinez, the founder of the Denver-based group, initially struggled to gather even three friends to his home for a single game of Catan. The rapid expansion to over 40 attendees at each session was unexpected for him. He noted that the ease of connecting through shared gameplay has transformed a solitary pastime into a robust community hub. The events take place twice a month at the Town Hall Collaborative, providing a consistent and welcoming environment for adults aged 21 and older to meet face-to-face.

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National Meetup Surge Drives Community Building

The phenomenon observed in Denver is part of a significant nationwide shift, with more than 900 board game Meetup groups forming across the United States. These groups are not limited to one region but are thriving in major metropolitan centers including Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and New York City. The primary driver behind this explosion in popularity is the collective desire to escape the ubiquity of screens and engage in meaningful, offline activities. Participants are actively seeking structured environments where socializing is facilitated by the mechanics of the games rather than the pressure of forced conversation.

Shared Interests Simplify Complex Social Dynamics

Participants emphasize that board games provide a necessary social lubricant that makes interaction significantly easier. Jim Abajian, a regular attendee, pointed out that modern socializing is often difficult because individuals feel the need to constantly generate interesting conversation topics. The shared focus on the game eliminates this anxiety, allowing players to bond over common interests naturally. During sessions, groups engage in loud, energetic games like Taboo, where teams compete to guess words without using forbidden terms. This structured play creates an immediate sense of camaraderie and shared purpose among strangers.

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Remote Work Erodes Traditional Adult Friendship Networks

Eric Duvic, another participant, identified the decline of workplace interactions as a key factor in the difficulty of making friends as an adult. The shift to remote work has removed the daily social structures that once provided natural opportunities for bonding. Without the casual interactions of school or office environments, adults lack the context to connect with others who share their interests. Duvic argued that structured activities like board game meetups fill this void by providing a designated space to utilize shared hobbies as a foundation for new relationships.

Loss of Community Spaces Exacerbates Social Fragmentation

Jude Aiello, a retired social worker, expressed nostalgia for the community structures of previous generations that facilitated regular social contact. She recalled an era when community dances and local events provided consistent opportunities to see the same people repeatedly. The disappearance of such traditional community spaces has left adults without clear avenues for building lasting friendships. Aiello noted that the changes in social infrastructure have made it considerably harder for individuals to maintain a sense of belonging within their neighborhoods.

From Gaming Tables to Ongoing Personal Connections

The long-term goal of Board Game Social extends beyond the immediate entertainment of the game. Martinez and co-founder Martinez hope that the time spent around a table allows participants to identify common interests that persist outside the gaming context. The intent is to foster organic connections that lead to other social meetups and enduring friendships. This approach transforms a simple weekend activity into a mechanism for sustaining a healthy, engaged, and connected adult social life in an increasingly isolated world.