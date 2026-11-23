Netflix confirms Deontay Wilder faces Martin Bakole on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua. The bout replaces Jai Opetaia and takes place December 11 in Cardiff.

The streaming giant Netflix has officially confirmed that former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will fight Congolese boxer Martin Bakole. This co-main event is scheduled for December 11 as part of the undercard for the highly anticipated Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua bout. The announcement was made on Monday in Cardiff, Wales, marking a significant update to the promotional lineup for what is billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Wilder Replaces Injured Opetaia In Cardiff

Deontay Wilder steps into the ring as a direct replacement for Australian fighter Jai Opetaia. Opetaia had originally been booked to make his heavyweight debut against Wilder but was forced to withdraw from the contest earlier this month due to a hand problem. This injury created an immediate vacancy on the fight card, which allowed for Bakole to be brought in at short notice to fill the spot. The 33-year-old Bakole is now set to face the 41-year-old Wilder in what promises to be a clash of power punchers.

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Bakole Rises From Adebayo Bout To Co-Main

Martin Bakole arrives in Cardiff with high momentum despite a recent layoff from the ring. He was previously scheduled to face Nigerian contender Solomon Adebayo but will instead take on Wilder in the co-main event. Bakole has not fought since his majority draw against Nigerian Efe Ajagba in May 2025. That bout occurred roughly three months after Bakole suffered a second-round knockout defeat against New Zealander Joseph Parker in a fight he accepted at very short notice. The change in opponents presents Bakole with a much higher-profile challenge than originally anticipated.

Wilder Carries 45-4-1 Record Into Clash

Deontay Wilder brings a formidable professional record of 45 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw into this upcoming contest. He previously held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the division. Known globally for his devastating punching power, Wilder is matched against another big-hitting heavyweight in Bakole. This matchup highlights the continued competitive relevance of Wilder, who has remained a major figure in heavyweight boxing since his initial title reign ended over six years ago.

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Fury And Joshua Headline Historic Cardiff Night

The main event features the long-awaited first meeting between former heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Announced in September, this bout finally brings together two British rivals whose paths had not crossed despite intense public demand for the clash. The event will be streamed globally on Netflix from the Principality Stadium, drawing massive interest from fans worldwide. This fight represents a culmination of years of speculation and negotiations, solidifying its status as a landmark event in the sport.

Supporting Card And Future Broadcast Details

Beyond the headline fights, the November 24, 2026 card includes additional high-profile bouts to keep fans engaged throughout the night. Moses Jolly is scheduled to face Igor Macedo, while Da'Mazion Vanhouter will take on Michael Essomba. These matches contribute to the depth of the undercard, providing opportunities for emerging talent to shine on a global stage. The entire event will be available to watch on Netflix, ensuring wide accessibility for the international audience following the boxing world.