Derek Cheong Launches HanBroth Pork Soup Concept in Singapore

MasterChef winner Derek Cheong opens HanBroth, offering affordable Busan-style pork soup with premium ingredients and three signature broth flavors.

MasterChef Singapore Season 2 winner Derek Cheong has expanded his culinary portfolio by launching HanBroth, a new dining concept specializing in Busan-style pork soup. The 29-year-old chef introduced the venture on November 8, marking his latest addition to a rapidly growing list of food and beverage establishments in Singapore.

Research And Development Process

Cheong dedicated significant time to perfecting the menu, spending five days in Busan, South Korea, alongside numerous additional days for research and development. His study tour included visits to several renowned local eateries, such as Um Yeong Baek, which has established a presence in Singapore, and the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Anmok Dwaeji Gukbap.

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The chef identified 1953 Hyungje Dwaeji Gukbap as the definitive model for his creation. He described the broth at this location as absolutely incredible, noting its strong pork flavors packed with umami and a beautiful, rich mouthfeel that set the standard for his own interpretation.

Premium Ingredients And Pricing Strategy

HanBroth offers three distinct signature broth flavors: Original priced at $9.90, Seaweed at $11.90, and Herbal also at $11.90. Each meal set includes rice, kimchi, and house-made condiments. These prices are notably more affordable compared to other Busan-style pork soup restaurants in Singapore, where dishes at Um Yeong Baek start from $22.

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In South Korean outlets, the same dish costs approximately 14,000 won, equivalent to S$13.40. Despite the competitive pricing, Cheong emphasizes that HanBroth utilizes premium ingredients. The kitchen simmers the broth for four to eight hours using five specific cuts of pork: femur bones, shank, trotter, belly, and collar.

Menu Expansion And Business Partnership

Beyond the main soup offerings, the menu features Pork Bossam for $9.90 and Potato Pancake for $9.90. Cheong describes the pancake as a unique cross between a traditional Korean pancake and rosti. This launch represents the second collaboration between Cheong and Ong Zhen Ning, his business partner from Berempah Bros.

The duo is currently managing a combined portfolio of 13 new food and beverage outlets this year. As the new hawker stall fine-tunes its operations, customers can expect consistent quality across all items, maintaining the high standards established by Cheong's previous successful ventures.