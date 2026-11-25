Daniel Ong, Suhaimi Yusof, Yung Raja and Syarif are among Singapore celebrities returning to food and beverage with partnerships, pop-ups and campus bistros after closures, debt and steep losses.

Singapore celebrities are rebuilding their food and beverage careers with new models after restaurant closures, high rents and rising costs. Daniel Ong, Suhaimi Yusof, Yung Raja and Syarif are among those refusing to quit the industry.

Daniel Ong Revives Dining Brand

Former radio deejay and television host Daniel Ong announced in July that the last outlet of his steakhouse chain Dan's Steaks would close in December. Many assumed he would be done with Singapore's volatile food and beverage scene. Instead, the 50-year-old refused to quit the game. Come January 2027, Ong will revive the Rookery, his casual dining brand in the Central Business District that shut in 2020.

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It will return as a bistro-cafe on the Singapore University of Technology and Design campus in Changi. Dan's Steaks was founded in 2020 as a home-based business during the Covid-19 pandemic. It opened its first outlet in Serangoon Gardens in 2021 and expanded to four outlets at its peak. Mounting cost pressures, including soaring beef and ingredient prices, rising manpower costs and high rents, hit the business.

The closure of branches at Upper East Coast Road, The Star Vista and Greenwood Avenue left Ong with a six-figure debt.

"Honestly, I think F&B is in my blood," the father of four tells The Straits Times. "My love for this industry goes back to when I was a young boy. I remember my mum taking me to a steak restaurant, and I was always fascinated by the atmosphere, the hustle and bustle, the sounds coming from the kitchen, the waiters moving around, and the energy of the entire place.

I remember thinking to myself, how wonderful it would be if, one day, I could work in a place like that, or even better, create something of my own. I guess that childhood fascination never really left me.

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Celebrity Resilience in Brutal F&B Scene

" Ong's decision to jump back in comes at a time when the F&B scene is notoriously brutal. Skyrocketing operating expenses, climbing ingredient prices and rising commercial rents are contributing to closures across the island. But he is far from being the only local celebrity diehard who will not give up on his foodpreneur dreams. Veteran actor and comedian Suhaimi Yusof opened a coffee shop called 18 Aroma in Market Street in the CBD in the early 2000s.

The daily reality was punishing. He would wake up at 3am to buy ingredients and then unlock the kitchen at 5am to cook rice. He also had filming commitments, and he would often be home only at midnight. When one of his cooks fell sick, he took a course to learn how to flip roti prata himself.

On top of that, his van once racked up more than $200 in overnight parking charges. Thanks to his fame, Suhaimi noticed that sales spiked whenever he was at 18 Aroma, and dipped when he left for filming assignments. But recognition was a double-edged sword.

"When people know it's Suhaimi Yusof's shop, they expect a certain standard. There was this burden: How can my nasi lemak be the best in town? I pressured my cooks, and they pressured each other. That wasn't fun.

" When his landlord told him that the rent would be increased fourfold, he gave up the business. "I asked myself, How many lontongs would I have to sell? " the 57-year-old recalls. "To me, it was like a great escape from this trap.

Suhaimi Yusof Returns With Corporate Partner

" Yet, after nearly two years of talks with lifestyle and F&B company Tin Box Group, Suhaimi is jumping back into F&B. He returns as a founding partner, ambassador and resident host of Simply Gemilang, a live-music restaurant at Lazada One in Bras Basah which officially opens on Nov 27. "I was scared of F&B at the beginning because I had some really negative experiences. I went into a world that I was not prepared for," he said.

What changed his mind was having a corporate partner with an established infrastructure.

"Tin Box has a formula, they have a system, and they work very fast. So I could focus on ideas and growth.

Yung Raja Credits Co-Founder for Survival

" For rapper and actor Yung Raja, 30, finding the right co-founder was the only reason his restaurant came to be. In 2022, he teamed up with Ong Weiquan, founder of cold-pressed juice brand Gorilla Press, to launch Indian-Mexican cafe The Maha Co at Nexus @ one-north. They built their dosa taco menu around an 80-year-old batter recipe from Raja's mother.

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"I put in pretty much my entire savings at that point in time, from music, from everything that I had," Raja reveals. Without an experienced partner handling operations, he says, the venture would have folded quickly.

"In a place like Singapore, where it's so cut-throat, you don't have any bandwidth to play around. If I didn't have a partner like Quan, or if I didn't have a partner at all, the business would definitely die.

" Close to five years on, The Maha Co has held steady, and the partners have even expanded through pop-ups as far as Thailand's Wonderfruit, a popular music, art and culture festival. They are eyeing more overseas outlets.

"The way we feel about our business hasn't changed, not even one per cent. The dream would be: One day I'm performing at Coachella, and Maha Co has a food truck outside.

Syarif Relies on Strict Financial Discipline

" For singer, actor and food entrepreneur Syarif, survival has come down to strict financial discipline. The former member of hip-hop duo Sleeq, whose real name is Ahmad Syarifullah Ahmad Soribah, launched churros brand Chulop! with his wife, former Singapore Idol contestant Malaque Mahdaly, at East Village in 2015 with $30,000. The shop is still operating, alongside their other storefront in Haji Lane. But that journey has also brought steep losses.

Syarif lost about $40,000 when Chulop! at JCube closed after two years in 2018. He lost another $300,000 when Missus, a cafe in Hamilton Road, closed after just six months. The stories of Ong, Suhaimi, Raja and Syarif show resilience, but also the risks of expansion and the need for strong reserves. Many celebrities say survival now depends on partners, systems and careful financial control.

Other local celebrities have faced major losses and hardship in F&B, including Taufik Batisah and Sheikh Haikel. Their experiences reflect the broader pressures in Singapore's restaurant industry. High rents, rising ingredient costs and manpower shortages continue to challenge operators. Ong, Suhaimi, Raja and Syarif are using new models to grow without heavy leases or staff costs.

These include campus bistros, pop-ups, shared kitchens and partnerships with established companies. For Ong, the campus bistro at the Singapore University of Technology and Design offers a fresh start with lower overheads. For Suhaimi, the partnership with Tin Box Group brings a system and speed. For Raja, pop-ups and an experienced co-founder keep the brand flexible.

For Syarif, strict financial control remains the priority. The dream of performing at Coachella with a Maha Co food truck outside may seem far off, but Raja says the feeling about the business has not changed. Suhaimi says he can now focus on ideas and growth. Ong says F&B is in his blood.

Syarif says the losses taught him discipline. Together, their stories show both the passion and the risk in Singapore's volatile food and beverage scene.