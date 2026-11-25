Martha Firestone Ford, the long-time owner of the Detroit Lions and heiress to the Firestone fortune, has passed away at age 101, leaving a legacy of dignity and community leadership.

Martha Firestone Ford, the tire heiress who served as the controlling owner of the Detroit Lions NFL franchise, has died. She was 101 years old. The team announced on Tuesday, November 24, that she passed away at her residence in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, surrounded by family members. No specific cause of death was provided in the official statement released by the organization.

A Legacy of Family Ownership and Stability

Martha Firestone Ford assumed control of the Detroit Lions in 2014 following the death of her husband, William Clay Ford Sr., who had owned the team for fifty years. She maintained controlling interest until 2020, when she transferred leadership to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, ensuring the franchise remained within the Ford family. Born on September 16, 1925, in Akron, Ohio, she was the granddaughter of tire magnate Harvey Firestone and the granddaughter-in-law of Henry Ford. Her marriage to William Clay Ford Sr. in 1947 united two of the automotive industry's most prominent families.

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Organizational Shakeups and Playoff Returns

During her tenure, Martha Firestone Ford oversaw significant structural changes aimed at improving team performance. The Lions made the playoffs in 2014 but struggled in the following season, losing seven of their first eight games. In November 2015, she ordered the firing of the team president and general manager during a midseason crisis. Ford stated at the time that the franchise intended to hire the best leadership possible to produce a consistently winning team. Under new general manager Bob Quinn, the team stabilized and returned to the playoffs the subsequent year.

NFL Leadership Praises Her Integrity and Kindness

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement honoring her contributions to the league and the city of Detroit. Goodell noted that she cared deeply about the players, their fans, and the community. He emphasized that she and her late husband led the franchise with dignity and integrity. Goodell highlighted her kindness and sweet sense of humor, extending deepest condolences to her children, the wider Ford family, and the entire Lions organization. He affirmed that Martha was committed to making both the team and the game of football better.

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Deep Roots in Detroit Community and Business

Beyond the football field, Martha Firestone Ford was a dedicated civic leader in Michigan. She served on the board of Detroit Lions Charities and the Henry Ford Health System. Along with her husband, she helped establish the Maplegrove Center, a substance abuse treatment facility in West Bloomfield. Her business connections were historic; her father, Harvey Firestone, was a close friend of Henry Ford and supplied tires for the first Model T in 1906. The partnership between the Firestone and Ford companies ended in 2001 after a dispute over tire failures on the Ford Explorer.

Survivors and a Lasting Personal Impact

She is survived by her four children, including current Ford Motor Co executive chairman William Clay Ford Jr., as well as fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell recalled her as a visible and supportive presence within the organization. He noted that she attended practices and engaged with players before and after games. Forbes estimated her net worth at more than US$1.4 billion in 2017. Her death marks the end of an era for one of the NFL's most historic family-owned franchises.