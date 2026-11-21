Devdutt Padikkal anchored India's innings with 80 runs against New Zealand in Wellington, helping India build a 118-run lead on day three of the first test match.

Devdutt Padikkal delivered a composed and crucial innings of 80 runs in the first test against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, November 21, 2026. His performance at the Basin Reserve helped India overcome New Zealand's first-innings total of 368 and conclude day three with a commanding 118-run lead.

Padikkal closed the day on 486-4, effectively ending India's long search for stability at the number three batting position. The 26-year-old left-hander reached his half-century in 98 balls before continuing to play with assurance against the New Zealand seam attack. He ultimately lasted for 175 balls, hitting 10 boundaries before being dismissed by Kyle Jamieson.

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Padikkal Partnership With KL Rahul

The foundation for India's strong position was laid through a significant partnership between Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul. Resuming day three on 16, Padikkal and Rahul added 165 runs for the fifth wicket, stabilizing the innings after a difficult start. This partnership was instrumental in preventing New Zealand from regaining momentum in the game.

Padikkal emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration in his post-match comments. He stated that the primary goal was to build a substantial partnership and take it as deep as possible to shift the pressure back onto the opposing team. He credited Rahul for starting the day well with him, which allowed India to control the tempo of the match effectively.

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Padikkal Performance Statistics

Devdutt Padikkal's recent form has been exceptional since being handed the number three role during the Sri Lanka series earlier this year. In just five test matches and seven innings, he has amassed 498 runs at an impressive average of 71.14. His record includes two centuries and two half-centuries, marking him as a consistent performer in the test arena.

This innings marked Padikkal's fourth half-century in his five-test career, showcasing his growing maturity as a batsman. Although his first test outing in New Zealand ended when Kyle Jamieson clipped the top of the off stump with a straightening delivery, his contribution was vital for India's standings in the series.

Impact On First Test Series

India's lead of 118 runs at the close of play puts them in a dominant position heading into the final day of the test match. The team's ability to rebuild after a challenging start demonstrates resilience and depth in their batting lineup. This performance by Padikkal and Rahul has significantly weakened New Zealand's prospects of contesting the match closely.

The strategic execution of building deep partnerships has proven to be a winning formula for India in this series. With Padikkal establishing himself as a reliable option at number three, India appears more stable and prepared for future challenges in test cricket. The team will look to capitalize on this lead to secure a victory in the first test at the Basin Reserve.