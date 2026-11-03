Devon Conway Out of India ODI Series With Concussion

New Zealand opener Devon Conway misses first ODI against India due to a head injury sustained during training. Tim Seifert replaces him as NZC confirms concussion protocol updates.

New Zealand Cricket announced on November 3 that opener Devon Conway will be sidelined for the opening one-day international against India following a concussion sustained during a training session. The injury occurred on Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland after a collision with teammate Matt Henry while attempting to catch a ball. This development marks a significant blow to the New Zealand squad as they prepare for a crucial five-match series in India, which serves as a vital preparation ground for next year's World Cup.

Conway Injury Details and Team Response

The incident took place during a routine training drill where Conway and Henry were both aiming for the same high catch. Upon impact, Conway was immediately assessed by medical staff and subsequently ruled out of the upcoming match due to concussion symptoms. New Zealand Cricket confirmed that both Conway and Henry will continue to undergo monitoring. Their fitness levels for the remainder of the series will be evaluated and communicated to the public as the situation develops further.

Also read Seifert and Phillips guide New Zealand to series win over India

Santner Confirms Seifert Replacement

Team captain Mitchell Santner addressed the media regarding the squad changes, confirming that wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has been called up to replace Conway. Santner expressed disappointment over the loss of Conway, noting his value in one-day cricket and his anticipation following the T20 series. He described the accident as a freak occurrence, highlighting the unpredictable nature of training injuries. Santner also noted that he remains hopeful that Matt Henry will be fit to play in Wednesday's match.

Advertisement

India Team Strategy and World Cup Focus

India enters this series with momentum, having won the preceding T20 series 3-2. The five-match ODI schedule is being utilized strategically by the Indian team to prepare for the World Cup. India captain Shubman Gill emphasized that the upcoming matches in conditions similar to South Africa are crucial for gaining valuable experience. He stated that the World Cup preparations are definitely at the forefront of the team's mindset as they approach these games.

Additional Squad Absences and Rotations

New Zealand is already navigating injuries without Rachin Ravindra, who is recovering from a shoulder issue, and Mark Chapman, who is dealing with a hamstring problem. On the Indian side, Captain Shubman Gill and batter KL Rahul will sit out the final two ODIs. This rotation strategy is designed to ensure they are fresh and available for the two test matches that follow the ODI series. These adjustments reflect the managed workload for key players in a busy international cricket calendar.