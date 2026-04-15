Dianna Russini Resigns from The Athletic Amidst Photos Controversy

NFL reporter Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic after photos of her and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel were published, leading to speculation and an internal investigation. Russini cited damage from media frenzy and leaks as reasons for her departure.

NFL reporter Dianna Russini has resigned from her position at The Athletic , a decision that comes less than a week after photographs of her and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were published. The images, reportedly taken at a Sedona hotel prior to the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix on March 29, 2026, sparked widespread speculation.

Russini, in a letter addressed to Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg and obtained by The Associated Press, stated her belief in her journalistic integrity and the professionalism she has maintained throughout her career. She expressed gratitude for The Athletic's initial support and confidence in her work. However, Russini indicated that the subsequent media commentary had become a self-perpetuating cycle of speculation detached from factual reality.

She further elaborated that this media frenzy was progressing without regard for The Athletic's ongoing review process, fueled by what she described as repeated leaks. Russini stated her refusal to participate in a public inquiry that had already inflicted considerable damage, opting to step aside before her contract expiration on June 30. She emphasized that her resignation was not an acceptance of the constructed narrative but a deliberate choice to prevent it from gaining further traction or defining her career.

Russini joined The Athletic in 2023, following a nearly decade-long tenure at ESPN, where she held roles including SportsCenter anchor, NFL analyst, and insider. At The Athletic, she was a regular host of a podcast and a contributor to their video platform. Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots, is currently preparing for his second season leading the team.

He has achieved significant recognition in his coaching career, including winning three Super Bowls as a player with the Patriots and being named AP NFL Coach of the Year twice: once with Tennessee in 2021 and again after guiding the Patriots to a 14-3 record in the season that concluded with a Super Bowl loss to Seattle. Both Vrabel and Russini are married, and following the publication of the photos, they both issued statements to the Post. Vrabel described the photographs as depicting a completely innocent interaction, deeming any contrary suggestions as laughable.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that The Athletic had initiated an investigation into Russini's conduct. This investigation followed an earlier statement by Ginsberg to the Post, who had characterized the photos as lacking essential context and praised Russini's contributions to The Athletic. In his Tuesday note to staff announcing Russini's resignation, Ginsberg acknowledged that initial concerns were addressed with a detailed explanation, leading to an instinct to support and defend a colleague during a review.

However, he noted that as additional information surfaced, new questions arose, becoming part of the ongoing investigation. It was during this investigation that Russini ultimately chose to resign.





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