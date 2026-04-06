Diesel Prices Surge in Singapore as Fuel Companies Hike Prices Amid Global Uncertainty

Diesel prices in Singapore have risen significantly as fuel companies, including Esso, Shell, Sinopec, and SPC, increase prices in response to global market volatility and supply chain pressures. This rise, reaching almost $5 per liter, is anticipated to cause financial strain for individuals and businesses, prompting the government to take measures to provide financial relief and economic stability.

Diesel prices in Singapore surged on April 6th, with Esso , Shell , Sinopec , and SPC increasing prices by 20 to 30 cents per liter. This increase brings the price of diesel perilously close to the $5 mark at some stations, reflecting the volatile global energy market and potential supply chain disruptions. The impact of the Middle East situation on Singapore is being closely monitored, as escalating tensions in the region are contributing to price hikes.

Fuel companies, reacting to these global pressures, have adjusted their prices to reflect the increased costs of sourcing and refining crude oil. This has direct consequences for consumers and businesses reliant on diesel fuel, particularly those in the transportation and logistics sectors. The government has pledged to mitigate the financial strain on citizens and businesses.\The price adjustments were implemented throughout the day on April 6th, with Shell leading the way by increasing its diesel price by 25 cents, bringing the price to $4.68 per liter. Sinopec and SPC followed suit, raising their prices by 20 and 30 cents, respectively, resulting in prices of $4.43 and $4.42. Esso mirrored Shell's increase, also raising its diesel price by 25 cents to $4.68 per liter. This means that drivers are facing significant increases in fuel expenditure. While petrol prices remained unchanged, the diesel price hikes are a substantial financial burden. The increase in diesel prices has a significant impact on operating costs, particularly for businesses that rely heavily on diesel-powered vehicles. For example, the operator of a Nissan NV200 urban delivery van can expect an additional fuel cost of approximately $172 per month. This cost will be even higher for those who operate larger fleets of vehicles, potentially cutting into profit margins and creating challenges for business sustainability. The price changes are based on the global energy market fluctuations and rising operational costs that fuel companies face.\The Singapore government, acknowledging the increasing fuel prices and their impact on businesses and households, will proactively address the situation by enhancing existing measures and introducing relief measures earlier than planned. The Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee (HCMC) is tasked with monitoring the situation. Prime Minister Wong stated that the Government is prepared to provide targeted support to sectors that are disproportionately affected by the rise in fuel costs. The HCMC includes Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, who are all expected to deliver statements on the impact of the Middle East situation on Singapore. This signifies the government's commitment to address the crisis with a multi-ministerial approach, carefully assessing the economic impact and providing support where needed. The situation highlights the interconnectedness of global events and the local economy. The government's interventions will be crucial in ensuring that businesses and households can withstand the financial pressures caused by escalating fuel costs and that Singapore can maintain economic stability in the face of external challenges. The government is committed to cushioning the immediate impact and providing targeted support





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diesel Prices Fuel Prices Singapore Economy Esso Shell Sinopec SPC Middle East Situation Government Intervention

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore's Homefront Crisis Committee Addresses Rising Prices and Supply DisruptionsCoordinating Minister K Shanmugam provides an update on the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee, highlighting concerns about inevitable price increases for food and other products due to supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict. The committee, convened to coordinate Singapore’s response to energy disruptions, is also addressing broader security and diplomatic issues.

Read more »

Diesel and Petrol Prices Continue to Rise, Hitting Motorists HardPump prices for diesel and petrol increased for a second consecutive day, with Sinopec, Esso, and Caltex raising prices. Diesel prices saw significant increases, reaching $4.43 per liter at some stations. The government plans to cushion the impact of rising energy costs.

Read more »

Petrol and Diesel Prices Continue to Climb on Good FridayPump prices for petrol and diesel increased for a second consecutive day, with Sinopec, Esso, and Caltex raising their prices. Petrol prices rose slightly, while diesel saw significant increases, reaching $4.43 per litre for some. The government plans to cushion the impact of rising energy costs.

Read more »

Singapore Retail Sales Surge 8.3% in February Fueled by Chinese New YearSingapore's retail sales experienced an 8.3% increase year-on-year in February, driven by Chinese New Year festivities. This growth reversed the previous month's decline and was particularly strong in supermarkets, recreational goods, and department stores. Food and beverage services also saw an increase.

Read more »

Diesel Prices Surge in Singapore: Fuel Retailers Hike Prices Amidst Middle East ConcernsDiesel prices across Singapore's major fuel retailers, including Esso, Shell, Sinopec, and SPC, have risen significantly, bringing the cost close to $5 per liter. This increase is influenced by the situation in the Middle East and impacts both businesses and consumers. The government is responding with measures to cushion the financial impact.

Read more »

Singapore Retail Sales Surge 8.3% in February Fueled by CNYSingapore's retail sales experienced an 8.3% year-on-year increase in February, driven by Chinese New Year festivities. This reverses the previous month's decline and sees strong growth in sectors like supermarkets, recreational goods, and department stores. Food & Beverage services also saw a rebound. However, sales declined on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Read more »