Diesel Prices Surge in Singapore: Esso, Shell, Sinopec, and SPC Hike Prices, Nearing $5 Mark

Diesel prices in Singapore are rapidly approaching $5 per liter after fuel retailers Esso, Shell, Sinopec, and SPC raised prices by up to 30 cents on April 6, driven by the situation in the Middle East. The government is responding with measures to cushion the impact on households and businesses.

Diesel prices in Singapore have surged, with major fuel retailers Esso, Shell, Sinopec, and SPC increasing prices by 20 to 30 cents per liter on April 6. This brings the cost of diesel perilously close to the $5 mark at some stations. Shell led the price hikes, increasing its diesel price by 25 cents to $4.68 per liter. Sinopec and SPC followed suit, raising their prices by 20 and 30 cents, respectively, to $4.43 and $4.42 per liter.

Esso then adjusted its price upwards by 25 cents, matching Shell at $4.68. Petrol prices remained unchanged across all four retailers. These adjustments significantly impact consumers and businesses relying on diesel-powered vehicles. \The impact of these price increases is substantial, particularly for businesses. Compared to prices on March 6, when diesel ranged from $2.97 to $3.05, the current prices represent a considerable jump. For instance, a business owner operating a Nissan NV200 urban delivery van now faces an estimated additional fuel cost of approximately $172 per month. Fleet owners, who operate larger numbers of vehicles, are expected to absorb even heavier costs, which may significantly erode their operating profits. The rising fuel costs are primarily attributed to the evolving situation in the Middle East, highlighting the vulnerability of Singapore's economy to global events and energy market fluctuations. The government, recognizing the widespread impact of these increases, has initiated measures to mitigate the strain on households and businesses.\In response to the rising energy costs and the uncertainties stemming from the Middle East situation, the Singapore government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Wong, has pledged to soften the immediate financial blows. The government intends to enhance existing support measures and expedite the implementation of some relief programs to offer earlier assistance. Targeted support will also be provided to sectors most severely affected by the price hikes. A Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee (HCMC) has been formed to address these challenges. Several ministers will deliver statements concerning the impact on Singapore, including Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, showcasing the inter-ministerial nature of the response. This multi-pronged approach reflects the government's commitment to stabilizing the economic situation and assisting citizens and businesses during these volatile times. The government's actions aim to cushion the financial impact and ensure economic stability in the face of external pressures





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