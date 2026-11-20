Info-Tech Systems CEO Dilip Babu gifts $1 million to the Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, bringing his total contributions to $2.45 million to support low-income students.

Info-Tech Systems CEO Dilip Babu donated $1 million to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund ( STSPMF) on November 20, 2026. This significant contribution marks his fifth personal gift to the organization, elevating his total cumulative donations to $2.45 million. The presentation occurred at the Info-Tech Systems Integrators office located on Bendemeer Road in Singapore.

Babu's Total Contribution Reaches $2.45 Million

Dilip Babu handed a mock cheque representing the $1 million donation to Karamjit Kaur, who serves as both the STSPMF secretary and the executive editor of The Straits Times. This latest gift represents the largest single donation from Babu to the fund. His commitment highlights a sustained effort to address financial barriers for students from lower-income households. The funds are designated to help these students cover essential daily schooling expenses, ensuring that cost is not a deterrent to education.

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STSPMF Eligibility Rules Expanded to 11,000 Students

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund provided financial support to approximately 11,000 students in 2026. This figure represents a substantial increase from the 7,000 students supported in 2024. The expansion in beneficiary numbers resulted from the fund's decision to widen its qualifying criteria. These new rules now align with the eligibility standards set by the Ministry of Education's Financial Assistance Scheme. This alignment allows the fund to reach more families in need effectively.

Disbursement Rates Support ICT, JC, and Poly Students

Financial aid is distributed based on educational level and family income. The fund targets families with a per capita gross monthly household income of $1,000 or below. Primary school pupils currently receive a monthly disbursement of $65. Secondary school students are eligible for $100 per month. Students pursuing education at the Institute of Technical Education, junior colleges, and polytechnics receive a higher rate of $125 per month. These payments help cover pocket money, transport, and meals, reducing the daily financial pressure on families.

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Babu Emphasizes Education as a Long-Term Investment

Dilip Babu, who also serves as the chief executive of job portal JobsLah.com, described education as a critical investment rather than a mere expense. He stated that financial circumstances should never prevent a child from accessing quality education. Babu emphasized that having sufficient money for a meal or transport to school makes a meaningful difference in a student's daily life. He views his contributions as a way to ease financial pressures while setting a positive example for his own children regarding social responsibility.

Historical Impact and Future Generational Change

Since its inception in 2000 as a community project by The Straits Times, the STSPMF has assisted more than 230,000 cases. The total amount disbursed to support children and youths exceeds $110 million. Babu believes that education has the power to change not just one person's future, but the lives of generations to come. Through this contribution, he aims to encourage other members of society to support the next generation. The funds raised also support the social and educational development of the children and youths they assist.