Director Ang Geck Geck Priscilla's Ah Girl Mends Family Ties Through Film

Director Ang Geck Geck Priscilla discusses how her debut film Ah Girl, filmed in 2024, helped bridge the gap with her estranged father and explores childhood resilience.

Local filmmaker Ang Geck Geck Priscilla has opened up about the deeply personal journey behind her debut feature film, Ah Girl, revealing how the production process facilitated a long-awaited reconciliation with her estranged father. The 38-year-old director shared these intimate details during an interview with AsiaOne at the film's press conference held on Nov 2, 2026, in Singapore.

Ang Geck Geck Priscilla explained that her parents remained largely unaware of her career in the entertainment industry until she required their assistance during the filming of Ah Girl in 2024. The director, who grew up with divorced parents and developed a strong sense of resilience and independence from a young age, needed a specific location to shoot scenes depicting the character Mummy's one-room flat. Initial plans to film in Malaysia were aborted due to unforeseen complications, prompting her to seek help from her own family.

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The Filming Location That Bridged the Divide

Ang Geck Geck Priscilla chose to film the crucial one-room flat scenes at her father's residence, hoping to compensate him by paying rent for the property. However, the director noted that the cramped space presented significant challenges for the production crew, ultimately costing more money than anticipated to transform the home into a suitable set. Despite the logistical difficulties and financial strain, the experience served as a catalyst for improved communication between the director and her father.

According to Ang Geck Geck Priscilla, the filming process brought her and her father closer together, as it was the first time he gained insight into her professional life. After the scenes were completed, the two engaged in a conversation about her work. While she admitted that her father might not fully understand the nuances of filmmaking, she viewed his curiosity about her passion as a significant step forward in their relationship and a foundation for ongoing dialogue.

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Narrative Rooted in 1994 Singapore Childhood

Ah Girl is a semi-autobiographical drama set in 1994 Singapore, inspired directly by Ang Geck Geck Priscilla's own childhood experiences. The narrative follows seven-year-old Ang Swee Swee, portrayed by newcomer Ong Xuan Jing, as she navigates the emotional turmoil of her parents' separation. The character finds herself caught between her mother, Mummy, played by Carrie Wong, and her father, Ah Pa, played by James Seah, while simultaneously protecting her younger sister, Ah Tian, portrayed by Sydney Wong.

The film explores the complex inner world of a child who experiences significant emotions but lacks the vocabulary to express them. Ang Geck Geck Priscilla stated that she did not place specific expectations on her parents to derive a particular meaning from the movie. Instead, she viewed the film as a medium to convey thoughts she had never had the opportunity to share with them, offering a glimpse into her perspective on the choices their parents made and how different outcomes might have altered their lives.

Decade-Long Development and Therapy

The creation of Ah Girl was a grueling process that spanned more than ten years, reflecting the director's persistent dedication to her craft. During a post-screening Q&A session at the Singapore International Film Festival on Oct 30, 2026, Ang Geck Geck Priscilla revealed that she underwent two years of therapy while developing the script. She described the urge to make the film as a calling, attributing her ability to persevere through such a long development cycle to the resilient environment in which she was raised.

Ang Geck Geck Priscilla emphasized that her motivation stemmed from a deep belief in her work rather than external validation. She intends for Ah Girl to be the first installment in a trilogy, with plans to produce the second part when the young actress Ong Xuan Jing turns 17. This long-term vision underscores her commitment to exploring these characters and themes further in future projects.

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Award Recognition and Future Projects

Ah Girl has garnered significant acclaim on the international stage, securing the Best ASEAN Film and New Voices Award at the Bangkok International Film Festival. The film also received three nominations at the 37th Singapore International Film Festival Silver Screen Awards on Oct 31, 2026, for Best New Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best New Performer, before ultimately winning the top prize for Best Asian Feature Film.

Despite the festival successes, Ang Geck Geck Priscilla maintains a grounded perspective as she approaches the Golden Horse Awards on Nov 22. She stated that she has no expectations for the upcoming ceremony, adhering to a philosophy that no expectation leads to no disappointment. After investing over a decade into the project, she considers the completion of the film to be the primary achievement, with any awards serving as additional bonuses.

Looking ahead, Ang Geck Geck Priscilla acknowledges that international recognition may facilitate funding for her next endeavor. She is currently working on the script for her second feature film, a psychological horror project. The director hopes that the visibility gained from Ah Girl will attract investors who are willing to support her vision for this new genre, allowing her to continue expanding her creative portfolio and storytelling capabilities.