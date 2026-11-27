Zhang Wei, director of two Sim Lim Square firms, was sentenced to six months' jail and fines totaling $102,000 for selling illegal streaming devices that gave access to Premier League matches and Disney movies.

A director of two companies at Sim Lim Square was sentenced to six months' jail on Friday, November 27, over the sale of illegal streaming devices.

Zhang Wei, 48, from Micox Marketing and Ziming Global, which operated out of the Rochor Canal Road shopping mall, pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Copyright Act. He committed the offences in 2022. Twelve other charges were considered during the sentencing of the Chinese national, who is also a Singapore permanent resident. The court heard that Zhang's offences involved devices that could facilitate access to copyrighted work.

Also read Actress Yvonne Lim shares son AJ's PSLE results and parenting reflections

Companies Fined For Selling Illegal Devices

These included Premier League football matches and movies such as Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Micox Marketing was convicted of four charges under the Act and fined $37,000. Ziming Global was fined $65,000 after it was convicted of three similar charges. In total, the two companies were fined $102,000.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Premier League and the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment said this was the sixth retailer sent to jail for selling illegal streaming devices in Singapore. They added that the case follows wider piracy enforcement success led by the Singapore Police Force's Intellectual Property Rights Branch. Out of the six sellers of illegal streaming devices, five of the convictions resulted from enforcement raids in Sim Lim Square in 2022.

One of them, Peggy Yu Peng Hsueh-Shu, then 68, the director of a company called Amconics Technology, was sentenced to 22 months' jail in November 2025. She had pleaded guilty to 14 counts of selling such devices, which infringed the copyright of the Football Association Premier League. Another 26 similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing. Her company was also fined $384,000.

Wider Enforcement Raids Seize Thousands Of Devices

The offenders were linked to enforcement raids at Sim Lim Square in 2022 that saw 17 people arrested and more than 2,500 illegal streaming devices seized. The devices were worth about $500,000 and are typically pre-installed with computer programs to allow unauthorised access to copyrighted work. The raids were part of a broader crackdown on piracy in Singapore. The Premier League and the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment have welcomed the sentence.

They noted that the enforcement actions send a strong deterrent message. The Singapore Police Force's Intellectual Property Rights Branch led the wider piracy enforcement efforts. Zhang Wei is the latest individual to be jailed in connection with the sale of illegal streaming devices. The case highlights ongoing efforts to combat copyright infringement in Singapore.

Advertisement

The six-month jail term and the fines imposed on the companies reflect the seriousness of the offences.