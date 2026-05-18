Discovery of Body in HDB Flat in Whampoa Raises Suspicion of Foul Play, Neighbours Said

The news reports on the discovery of a 72-year-old man's body in a HDB flat in Whampoa and the initial suspicion of foul play among the neighbours, mentioning the strange liquid droplets and persistent foul odour that forced the tenants to call the police.

The body of a 72-year-old man was found in a HDB flat in Whampoa on Saturday, May 16. Brown 'water droplets' had seeped through the ceiling of the unit below, which initially led the neighbouring tenants to suspect a water pipe had burst.

The strange liquid and persistent odour prompted them to call the police, resulting in the grim discovery. The deceased was found lying motionless and pronounced dead with no signs of foul play. The police are currently investigating the cause of death. The next-door neighbour mentioned that the deceased was usually quiet and would water his plants along the corridor in the mornings





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Living In Singapore HDB Ffpmfpc9na8 Unnatural Death Crime In Singapore Investigation Ongoing

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