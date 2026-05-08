Disney Adventure Cruise from Singapore Cancelled Due to Mechanical Issues, Passengers Disembark

A five-day Disney Adventure cruise from Singapore was cancelled on May 8 due to mechanical problems, leaving passengers stranded and disappointed. Disney offered full refunds, discounts on future cruises, and additional perks to affected guests.

Passengers aboard the Disney Adventure cruise ship were asked to disembark after the five-day, four-night voyage from Singapore was abruptly cancelled on Friday, May 8, due to mechanical issues.

The cruise, which was scheduled to depart from Marina Bay Cruise Centre on May 7 and return on May 11, never left port. According to passengers, the ship remained docked throughout the intended sailing period, and the cancellation was officially announced by the ship's captain on Friday.

A Disney spokesperson confirmed that all guests would receive full refunds for their cruise fares, a 50% discount on future Disney Adventure cruises, one night's complimentary hotel stay, and $500 in incidentals to cover additional expenses. The spokesperson added that the Disney Adventure remained in port while technical teams worked to resolve the mechanical issue, which could not be fixed in time for the voyage.

The company apologized to guests and assured them that support was being provided to address their travel needs. Maurice Ky, a 35-year-old passenger traveling with his spouse and two children, shared his experience with CNA Lifestyle. Shortly after boarding at 12:15 PM on Thursday, the ship experienced a power failure, which was resolved by around 2 PM.

However, as the ship remained docked, onboard stores were unable to sell items, and food and beverage services were forced to close early. By Friday, all pre-planned paid activities were canceled one by one, culminating in the captain's announcement that passengers needed to disembark. Ky described the disembarkation process as orderly, with guests given until 8 PM to leave the ship. Disney arranged for hotel accommodations and transportation for affected passengers.

On social media, passengers expressed their disappointment. One Reddit user, who claimed to still be on the ship when the cancellation was announced, said they were beyond disappointed and that their children were heartbroken.

However, the user acknowledged that Disney was making efforts to compensate for the inconvenience with refunds and additional perks. Another passenger noted that despite the frustration, Disney was doing its best to mitigate the situation. The incident highlights the challenges faced by cruise lines when unexpected mechanical issues arise, especially during highly anticipated maiden voyages. While passengers were understandably upset, the company's response aimed to provide some relief and maintain customer satisfaction





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Disney Cruise Line Singapore Mechanical Issues Passenger Disembarkation Travel Disruptions

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