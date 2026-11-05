Disney D23 Asia Debuts in Singapore June 25 to 27, 2027 at Marina Bay Sands

Disney will host its first D23 Asia fan event at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from June 25 to 27, 2027, featuring nightly showcases, celebrity appearances, exclusive footage and merchandise. Tickets go on sale in late November.

Disney will make its D23 Asia debut at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from June 25 to 27, 2027. Tickets for the event will go on sale in late November.

More details will be released later. The event is the first time this major international convention is hosted in the Asia Pacific region outside its traditional North American footprint. The announcement was revealed on Thursday November 5 by Disney executives. Carol Choi, executive vice president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and incoming president of the Asia Pacific region, provided the first details of the schedule and structure.

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Disney Pixar Marvel Star Wars D23 Asia

The event brings together the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Disney+ and Hulu. The Premiere Stage anchors the event with three nightly showcases dedicated to reveals and live entertainment. The opening-night Studio Showcase on June 25 will feature exclusive announcements across Disney projects, never-before-seen footage from Disney, Pixar and Marvel, and surprise celebrity appearances. Direct addresses from leading Asian creators and celebrities are also expected.

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The second evening brings first looks at upcoming Korean and Japanese series, alongside new and returning global streaming titles. Asian celebrities and creators will appear. The third night closes with Disney Hits Live at D23 Asia, a finale concert of iconic Disney and Pixar songs performed by Broadway stars, with a full live band, rock concert-style lighting and larger-than-life animation. Beyond the stages, fans can explore more than fifteen immersive experiences inspired by Disney brands.

The Storytellers Stage hosts panels and discussions with creators and talents of Disney films, series and experiences. Talent Central offers character meetings and celebrity appearances from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar. The Spotlight Stage features live entertainment, interactive activities and fan-focused programming. Three distinct daytime stages cover behind-the-scenes panels, celebrity meet-and-greets and interactive activities.

Fan Experience Disney Marketplace Merchandise

The structure lets fans choose their own path, from deep dives into creative processes to casual encounters with characters and stars. The stages are designed to create a theatrical atmosphere matching the cinematic quality of Disney productions. The D23 Marketplace offers curated collectibles, apparel and accessories inspired by beloved characters and stories. The Walt Disney Company Store stocks D23 Asia-themed merchandise and special-edition collections.

For the first time in Asia Pacific, fans can buy selected items typically exclusive to Disney employee stores. That unprecedented access to rare merchandise is expected to draw significant foot traffic and interest among collectors. The retail component is a core part of the fan experience, letting attendees take a piece of the event home. The move signals a strategic shift in how Disney approaches retail in international markets by widening access to rare items.

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Asian Market Strategic Importance Disney Streaming

The variety of programming ensures something for every fan, from casual viewers to hardcore collectors. Interactive activities scattered across the venue reinforce the communal nature of D23. The event marks a significant milestone for Disney and underscores the strategic importance of the Asian market to its global streaming strategy. Tickets go on sale in late November, with more details to be released.

Fans from across the region will have ample opportunities to engage with the content they love.