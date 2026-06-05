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Disney Dessert Besties Pop-up at Allgreen Malls

Entertainment News

Disney Dessert Besties Pop-up at Allgreen Malls
Disney Dessert BestiesAllgreen MallsDisney-Themed Sweet Treats
📆5/6/2026 5:17 am
📰asiaonecom
164 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 97% · Publisher: 59%

Disney Dessert Besties is a pop-up event at Allgreen Malls featuring Disney-themed sweet treats and plushies. The event includes interactive moments, hands-on workshops, mall-wide rewards, and exclusive collectibles.

Calling all Disney fans! Get your Disney-themed sweet treats at Allgreen Malls . A Disney Dessert Besties Pop-up in the middle of Great World was probably the last thing I expected to stumble across.

With playful displays and rows of plush sweet treats inspired by beloved Disney characters lining the place, I thought this was the perfect place for a quick dessert break. I headed over quickly, already wondering what Disney themed treats were on the menu. Here are all the sweet treats I had! The Ice Cream Besties plushies were the first thing that caught my eye.

The afternoon heat was getting to me, so I naturally gravitated to the sight of pastel coloured ice cream counters. I saw Donald Blue Cotton Candy, Mickey Chocolate, Minnie Strawberry and Pluto Salted Caramel - each one more tempting than the next. Staring at the cute variety, I couldn't make up my mind, so I ended up ordering more than one flavour.

I thought the staff manning the counter would just pack up my order to go, but she started scooping the plushie like a real ice cream cone! She even asked me what toppings and sprinkles I wanted for my order. There was no actual ice cream anywhere, yet she stayed committed to the act.

It reminded me of how I used to play pretend as a kid, and when she handed me my ice cream plushies tucked neatly into the cone wrapper, I almost forgot it wasn't real. Happy with my ice cream plushies, I walked off and spotted more booths featuring Disney-inspired baked goods and even breakfast favourites. These turned out to be plushie collectibles also, and to my delight, the staff did the same play pretend for each plushie collectible!

I watched as Mickey sandwich and Donald kaya toast plushies popped out from oversized toaster setups, Pooh and Piglet bao being dramatically lifted out of bamboo steamers. Staff flipped Minnie-inspired pancakes in skillets, pretended to add whipped cream to Mickey-inspired waffles and even cracked eggs to reveal more hidden plush collectibles inside. The whimsical setup wasn't just cute; it was engaging and kept me occupied enough that I soon forgot that my stomach was growling just an hour ago.

Being at this Disney-themed pop-up was more like stepping back into time as a child playing pretend with my friends. If you want to relive your childhood with Disney-inspired food and whimsy, the Disney Dessert Besties pop-up is available at the following Allgreen Malls: Pasir Ris Mall: June 23-28 Those who want the full experience of preparation stations will need to purchase a set of four plushies at $65, which will then include interactive moments across the various booths.

Beyond the plush displays, there will also be hands-on workshops, mall-wide rewards and exclusive collectibles happening across Allgreen Malls throughout the June holidays: Pipe Cleaner Donut Workshop at Tanglin Mall Just spend $20 at the respective malls and you'll be able to redeem a workshop pass. Plush Eco Bag Great Rewards members can also redeem complimentary Disney-themed ice cream by turning on push notifications and subscribing to electronic direct mailers, with limited daily redemptions available throughout each mall's activation period.

So, if you are looking for a light-hearted way to spend the June holidays, especially with family or fellow Disney fans, Disney Dessert Besties might just leave you like me - stomach still growling, but arms full of cute Disney plushies

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asiaonecom /  🏆 10. in SG

Disney Dessert Besties Allgreen Malls Disney-Themed Sweet Treats Plushies Interactive Moments Hands-On Workshops Mall-Wide Rewards Exclusive Collectibles

 

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