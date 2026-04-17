Disney Electrifies CinemaCon with Star Wars, Avengers, and Toy Story Previews

The Walt Disney Company captivated theatre owners at CinemaCon with exclusive glimpses of highly anticipated films, including a new Star Wars installment, Avengers: Doomsday featuring Doctor Doom and the X-Men, and the return of Woody and Buzz in Toy Story 5. The studio also showcased the live-action Moana and teased the opening of The Devil Wears Prada 2, underscoring Disney's continued dominance in the film industry.

The Walt Disney Company made a thunderous statement at CinemaCon this Thursday, April 16, 2026, unveiling a slate of blockbuster-potential films designed to energize theatre owners and excite audiences worldwide. Held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the presentation, led by Alan Bergman, Chairman of Disney Entertainment , Studios, showcased exclusive footage that hinted at massive returns for the studio.

A significant highlight was the opening sequence of the new Star Wars film, The Mandalorian And Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau. The film, slated for a May 22 release, begins with a stark declaration: the Galactic Empire has fallen, but ex-warlords still operate in the Outer Rim. The early scenes depict the Mandalorian and Grogu in action, engaging in a gritty battle against one such warlord, complete with AT-AT walkers on a snow-covered cliff. The excitement surrounding this return to the Star Wars galaxy was palpable, with Favreau expressing his hope that the team's passion for the franchise would resonate with a new generation of fans. Marvel Studios also took center stage, offering a sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled to hit theaters on December 18. The presentation featured a thrilling return of Chris Evans as Captain America and, more surprisingly, the introduction of Robert Downey Jr. as the film's primary antagonist, Victor Von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom. Downey Jr. playfully hinted at the extensive plot, joking about revealing numerous spoilers. Kevin Feige announced that Avengers: Endgame would receive a re-release in September, serving as a direct lead-in to Doomsday, which picks up immediately after the events of Endgame. Evans shared that his return was contingent on a compelling narrative, and the opportunity to face Doctor Doom proved to be exactly that. The film promises an unprecedented crossover, uniting the Avengers and the X-Men for the first time on the Marvel Studios banner. Further delighting the audience, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen made a rare appearance at CinemaCon to champion Toy Story 5, set for a June 19 release. The beloved actors reminisced about voicing Woody and Buzz Lightyear for the original 1995 film, humorously observing how much their on-screen characters now resembled their own grandchildren. Hanks delivered his iconic line, you are a toy, met with Allen's equally memorable reply, you are a sad, strange little man. A new scene was also unveiled, depicting Woody’s homecoming to Bonnie's house following his adventures with Bo Peep. Dwayne Johnson closed the presentation with an energetic promotion for the live-action Moana, reprising his role as the demigod Maui. Johnson shared a personal connection to the character, revealing that his grandfather, a charismatic man with a wicked sense of humor and a love for singing, served as his inspiration. He even shared a picture of his grandfather, noting Frank Sinatra's My Way as a particular favorite. Catherine Laga'ia, who plays Moana, expressed her disbelief and joy at participating in the film, having grown up watching the animated original with her family. These cinematic offerings arrive at a crucial juncture for Disney, which has consistently dominated the box office. In 2025, Disney films grossed nearly US$2.5 billion in North America and US$6.6 billion globally, with hits like Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2, and Avatar: Fire And Ash leading the charge. Their recent Pixar hit, Hoppers, has already amassed over US$355 million worldwide this year. Kicking off the summer movie season, however, will be a legacy sequel from 20th Century Studios: The Devil Wears Prada 2. Disney's influence on the exhibition industry is undeniable, with its releases accounting for over 27.5 percent of the North American box office last year and maintaining a robust 60-day exclusive theatrical window. Despite these triumphs, the company is navigating internal challenges, including recent mass layoffs expected to total around 1,000 employees, with some cuts impacting the movie studio and its marketing departments





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