Disney Kept Taylor Swift's Involvement in Toy Story 5 a Secret

Disney created a decoy version of Toy Story 5 to keep Taylor Swift's involvement a secret. The confirmation of Taylor's song follows a wave of mysterious TS billboards that appeared across major cities.

Disney had to keep Taylor Swift 's involvement in Toy Story 5 a secret. Disney created a decoy version of Toy Story 5 to keep Taylor Swift 's involvement a secret.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker had written a new song, I Knew It, I Knew You - from the perspective of cowgirl Jessie and takes Taylor back to her country roots - especially for the film. Speaking at a SXSW London panel, VFX supervisor Thomas Jordan admitted only a very small group knew about the song because Disney and Pixar create a decoy version to show staff Toy Story 5 without I Knew It, I Knew You.

According to Variety, he said: The crew that made Toy Story 5 did not know about this secret until last week. He said: Turns out, Taylor Swift is a huge Toy Story fan like many of us. She actually saw an early version of the film, she requested to see it before it was finished and she wrote the song and then asked us if we wanted it. And we said, yes, yes we do.

That was in February, so we've had to keep it a secret ever since then. When the song was announced, Taylor admitted on social media she had always dreamed of working on the Toy Story soundtrack. She wrote alongside a video of herself dressed as Jessie as a child: I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters whom I've adored since I was a five-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.

I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right? Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once.

And being a Toy Story kid from the age of five till now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond. I Knew It, I Knew You was written and produced with long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff and Taylor has launched three exclusive CD editions through her official website, each featuring a different version of the song - the film version, an acoustic take, and a piano rendition - all with alternate vocals and production.

Taylor's new track draws directly from Jessie's storyline in the upcoming film, tapping into the cowgirl's emotional highs and lows. The project sees the pop superstar leaning back into the country textures that shaped her early career, while still weaving in the pop sensibilities and narrative detail she's known for.

Jessie, who first galloped into the franchise in Toy Story 2, struck an immediate chord with Taylor when she watched early scenes from the new instalment, prompting her to dive straight into writing. Director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said Taylor's instinctive understanding of Jessie's emotional state made the collaboration feel meant to be. He said Taylor's song felt so naturally tied to the film that it was like a long-lost family member returning to the franchise.

The confirmation of Taylor's song follows a wave of mysterious TS billboards - teasing both Toy Story and Taylor Swift's initials - appeared across major cities over the weekend, from Los Angeles and Chicago to Toronto, Mexico City and London. The stunt sparked intense fan speculation, which only grew after a themed countdown quietly launched on Taylor's official website and additional signage lit up in New York and Los Angeles ahead of the announcement





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 Disney Pixar VFX Supervisor Thomas Jordan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Set to Marry at Madison Square GardenTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly decided on their wedding venue and it's iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The couple is expected to tie the knot over the weekend of July 3 to 5.

Read more »

Yacht Engulfed in Flames at Sentosa Cove, SCDF Conducts Marine Firefighting OperationA yacht berthed at One15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove caught fire on June 7 morning, prompting a swift response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force. Thick smoke was visible across the area, and marine firefighting resources were deployed as the vessel drifted from its berth.

Read more »

Obama Presidential Centre blends politics, personal story and community spaces in ChicagoThe new Obama Presidential Centre in Chicago opens on Juneteenth, featuring a fully digital museum, public library, basketball court and community gathering places that combine presidential history with personal touches from the Obamas.

Read more »

From Derelict Black House to Heritage Hotel: The Story of 137 Pillars HouseThe article recounts how a dilapidated teak house in Chiang Mai, once known as Baan Dam (Black House), was restored by Harvard-trained architect Panida Wongphanlert to become the 137 Pillars House hotel, preserving its 19th-century teak trading history.

Read more »