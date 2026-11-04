Disney+ Remarried Empress Cast and Director Discuss Adaptation Strategy

Stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young join Director Cho Su-won to discuss bringing the hit webtoon to Disney+ with high expectations and a balanced adaptation approach.

The highly anticipated Disney+ fantasy romance series The Remarried Empress officially premiered on November 3, 2026, at the Conrad Seoul. Director Cho Su-won joined stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young for a virtual press conference to discuss the production. The adaptation is based on a webtoon that has garnered nearly 3 billion views, setting a high bar for the new show. The cast and crew addressed how they managed the transition from a popular digital format to a live-action drama.

Production Details and Release Schedule

The series follows Navier, portrayed by Shin Min-a, as the empress of the Eastern Empire. Her marriage to Emperor Sovieshu, played by Ju Ji-hoon, crumbles when he falls for Rashta, played by Lee Se-young. The plot thickens when Navier agrees to a divorce on the condition that she can remarry Heinrey, the crown prince of the Western Kingdom, portrayed by Lee Jong-suk. This premise creates a royal scandal that drives the narrative of the ten-episode series.

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Disney+ originally scheduled the premiere for November 4, 2026. However, the release was moved forward by one day following enthusiastic reactions to the first three episodes screened at the Busan International Film Festival. Director Cho Su-won noted that the positive feedback significantly increased his expectations for the show. He expressed nervousness about how audiences would receive the final product.

Adapting Source Material and Tone

The original web novel was written by Alphatart, with the webtoon adaptation created by HereLee and illustrated by Sumpul. Director Cho Su-won faced the challenge of establishing the right tone for the adaptation. He explained that the novel carried a serious tone while the webtoon was brighter and featured more playful characters. Cho aimed to find a balance between these two versions of the story.

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Cho Su-won, known for directing Pinocchio, I Can Hear Your Voice, and Doctor John, stated he wanted to remain as faithful to the original work as possible. The adaptation retains the core themes of royalty, romance, and scandal. The director emphasized that maintaining the essence of the source material was a priority throughout the production process.

Cast Perspectives on Character Portrayal

Shin Min-a admitted she read the script before becoming familiar with the original story. She described the script as very different from anything she had encountered before, which intrigued her. Shin noted that while some themes were familiar, the world was entirely new. She believed that successfully combining these elements would create a distinct drama.

Lee Jong-suk had already enjoyed both the web novel and webtoon before joining the project. He found the unfamiliar setting to be a significant part of the show's appeal. For his role as Heinrey, he focused on the complexities of the crown prince's position. His character is central to the political and romantic tensions that define the series.

Challenges of Playing Royalty

Shin Min-a faced the challenge of balancing Navier's responsibilities as an empress with her emotions. She explained that the empress role carries a certain weight and responsibility. Unlike other characters, Navier cannot openly display dramatic changes in emotion. Shin wanted to show the woman beneath the royal title who falls in love again.

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Ju Ji-hoon described his character, Sovieshu, as a capable ruler who is less adept at understanding the consequences of his romantic decisions. He plays a man who follows his heart without considering how his actions might hurt others. This approach contrasts with the careful restraint required of his co-stars. The dynamic between the characters drives the central conflict of the series.