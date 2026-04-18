Disoriented Driver Causes Chaos, Traveling Against Traffic in Johor Bahru

A viral video captures a black sedan driving erratically against traffic in Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru. The driver appears dazed, and a vape device may have been found in the vehicle. Authorities are investigating the incident, which has sparked public outrage over dangerous driving practices.

A startling incident unfolded on Thursday, April 16, in Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru , when a driver was observed operating a vehicle in a disoriented state, traveling against the flow of traffic. The event was captured on a viral video uploaded to Instagram by user Wendashu7886, widely recognized as Uncle Wen. The footage depicts a black sedan, emitting what appeared to be smoke, navigating against oncoming vehicles with a visibly damaged front bumper.

The errant driver was also seen driving precariously close to the kerb of the right-most lane, creating a dangerous situation for other road users. Uncle Wen, whose own vehicle was forced to take evasive action, is heard in the background expressing his shock and intention to contact authorities. Following the near-collision, Uncle Wen exited his car and attempted to alert the sedan's driver by striking its rear window. Despite these efforts, the black car continued to inch forward, prompting Uncle Wen to maneuver his vehicle sharply to the left to avoid a direct impact. The video then transitions to show the driver of the black sedan standing outside his vehicle, while Uncle Wen is seen searching the interior of the sedan. It remains unconfirmed whether a vape device, potentially containing the illicit anesthetic etomidate, was discovered within the vehicle. The presence of such a substance could potentially explain the driver's profoundly erratic and dangerous behavior on the road. In the accompanying audio, Uncle Wen is audibly questioning the driver in Mandarin, asking What is this? and stating I'm calling the police! He then confronts the sedan's driver again, expressing his frustration and concern for the safety of others. The driver of the black sedan, however, appears unresponsive and lost in a daze, seemingly ignoring the reprimands. The comments section of the viral video reflected widespread public concern and condemnation of the driver's actions. One commenter implored the driver to consider the consequences of their actions, stating Dont harm others. Another echoed this sentiment, advising, Even if you want to harm yourself, dont harm others. A third commenter expressed their exasperation, remarking If you want to get drunk or smoke, just stay home. Its so frustrating when this happens. The incident highlights the serious risks associated with impaired driving and the potential dangers posed by the misuse of illicit substances on public roads, underscoring the importance of responsible behavior and adherence to traffic laws to ensure the safety of all road users. The immediate aftermath of the incident saw a tense confrontation and a search of the vehicle, intensifying the public's concern. The visual evidence of the damaged sedan and the driver's seemingly dazed state painted a concerning picture. The fact that the driver was operating a vehicle against traffic flow on a potentially busy road is a grave offense that could have resulted in catastrophic consequences. Uncle Wen's quick thinking and decisive action in maneuvering his vehicle likely prevented a serious accident. His subsequent attempt to intervene and his decision to involve law enforcement demonstrate a commitment to public safety. The speculation regarding the presence of etomidate adds another layer of concern to the incident. Etomidate, when misused, can have severe dissociative and anesthetic effects, which would undoubtedly impair a person's ability to operate a motor vehicle safely. This possibility underscores the broader issue of substance abuse and its impact on public safety. The social media reaction, as evidenced by the comments, clearly indicates that the public shares these concerns. The repeated emphasis on not harming others and the frustration expressed by netizens highlight a collective desire for responsible behavior and a safe environment for everyone. This incident serves as a stark reminder that personal choices regarding substance use can have far-reaching and dangerous implications for the wider community. The authorities will likely investigate further to determine the exact cause of the driver's behavior and any substances that may have been involved. The outcome of this investigation will be crucial in determining the appropriate legal consequences for the individual responsible





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Impaired Driving Erratic Driving Johor Bahru Traffic Incident Substance Abuse

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