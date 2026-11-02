Israeli troops end 10-day Hebron operation, Palestinians return to damaged homes

Israel's military withdrew from Hebron after a 10-day operation that the UN says displaced more than 3,000 Palestinians. Residents returned to damaged homes as demolitions and raids followed a deadly checkpoint attack.

Palestinians returned to damaged homes in Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Monday after the Israeli military concluded a 10-day operation that the UN says displaced more than 3,000 people in the city.

Israeli Military Operation in Hebron

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the operation after Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers at a Hebron checkpoint on Oct 23. Both assailants were killed in the attack. The Israeli military, speaking through an unnamed military official, said the army withdrew on Monday. Soldiers conducted thorough searches of multiple locations, detained and questioned suspects, and located and confiscated four weapons, several vests and additional military equipment, the official said.

Also read Israeli strikes kill at least three Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Tamara Obeid cried as she returned home to find broken furniture, with toys and other possessions scattered on the floor. They entered the house in a very terrifying way, she said of the moment Israeli forces raided her home on Oct 23. They blew up the door and went in. We could not bear it.

Advertisement

The children were screaming. They followed me to the bedroom, and had the weapons pointed at my head. They threatened us. They handcuffed my husband and took him outside, she said.

Home Demolitions in Hebron

On Friday, Israel's military said it had demolished the assailants' homes, one of which was a short distance from Obeid's house. The military has also demolished other homes as well as shops, roads and factories in Hebron since the attack, according to local officials, though the scale of the demolitions is unclear.

On Monday, a bulldozer cleared rubble and earth barricades, and Palestinian civil defence workers, security forces and other people stood in an alleyway strewn with rubble, where members of the security forces cordoned off the entrance to a building. The Israeli operation prompted protests last week by Palestinians in Hebron, an ancient city where hundreds of Jewish settlers live among tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Escalating West Bank Violence

The homes demolished on Friday had been occupied by the wives and children of the gunmen before the military forced Palestinians to leave the area, according to local residents. Violence has escalated in the West Bank since Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the ensuing Israeli military offensive in Gaza. The West Bank violence has included a sharp rise in attacks by militant settlers on Palestinians, as well as sweeping Israeli military raids and Palestinian attacks on Israelis.