A recycling bin caught fire at a HDB block in Punggol, Singapore, prompting the Singapore Civil Defence Force to take action. A 32-year-old Malaysian man pleaded guilty to arson after setting fire to a debtor's home. Nybula, an Indian company, says the CECA deal has become a slur and decries racism against Indians.

SINGAPORE: A disturbing incident happened at a HDB block in Punggol when a recycling bin caught fire, prompting the Singapore Civil Defence Force to take action.

A 37-year-old resident claimed that when he passed by the area at 8:20 in the morning last May 8, he saw several fire trucks and firefighters extinguishing the blaze. According to investigations, the fire started at approximately 7:55 in the morning. The accident was allegedly caused by people smoking nearby or throwing their cigarette butts into the recycling bins. The blue recycling bin melted, and the contents were burned black.

The authorities admitted they had received the report and that members of the public assisted in extinguishing the fire. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident, and the true cause of the blaze is still under investigation. In similar news, a 32-year-old Malaysian man pleaded guilty to arson after setting fire to a debtor's home for a promised payment of S$2,500.

This incident put a family of seven at risk in an HDB unit occupied by a 41-year-old man, his wife, their two children aged nine and three, his parents, and his sister. Nybula, an Indian company, says the CECA deal has become a slur and decries racism against Indians. Last month, Nybula published a controversial post on Instagram decrying a petition signed by 40,000 Taiwanese people who want to keep Indians out of their country





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Singapore HDB Block Recycling Bin Fire Arson CECA Deal Nybula Racism Against Indians

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