987 DJ Germaine Tan Marries Zouk CEO Andrew Li in Rainy Chiang Mai Wedding

Mediacorp 987 radio DJ Germaine Tan, 30, married Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li, 43, at a star-studded ceremony and reception at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai on Nov 6, despite heavy rain forcing the reception indoors at the last minute.

Mediacorp 987 radio DJ Germaine Tan, 30, has tied the knot with Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li, 43, in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The couple held their wedding ceremony and reception at the Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai on Friday, Nov 6.

The celebration was attended by family, friends and several familiar faces from Singapore's entertainment scene. The outdoor ceremony on the lawn went smoothly, but heavy rain just before the festivities forced the couple and their wedding planners to move the entire reception indoors at the last minute. Tan shared the news in an Instagram post on Nov 8. She wrote: On Friday, we had the most beautiful ceremony on the lawn, surrounded by our loved ones.

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The setup was absolutely stunning, all our favourite people were there, and I couldn't have been happier. She also revealed that Li got emotional during the ceremony. The couple had announced their engagement in June 2025. They had planned an outdoor reception for the following day, but moved the celebrations indoors later due to the heavy rain.

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Ceremony Moved Indoors Due to Rain

Tan recalled on Instagram: It absolutely poured. We had to abandon ship before anyone even got to see the setup. Despite the sudden change in plans, she thanked the team at the resort and her wedding planner, IJ Wedding Planner, for quickly rearranging the celebration. She wrote: Seeing you all rally last night to move everything indoors showed me just how much care and hard work went into making this happen for us.

Even with the rain, it was perfect. The guest list included several local celebrities and radio personalities. Among them were DJs Kimberly Wang, Yasminne Cheng, Justin Ang and Azura Goh, as well as actresses Tay Ying, Denise Camillia Tan and Becca Ten. The reception was hosted by Germaine's friend and local DJ Avery Aloysius Yeo, who got emotional as she thanked him in her speech.

Tan shared on her Instagram post on Sunday that she always thought she wanted a big wedding. And like I said in my speech yesterday, I don't regret it one bit. Seeing the people we love show up for us, rain or shine, and happily eat wherever they could find a spot, sitting or standing, because we definitely didn't have enough chairs… It meant everything to me, she wrote.

Tan Shares Wedding Reflections Online

There was so much love, compassion, laughter and most importantly, tequila in that room. Thank you all for making it to Chiang Mai for us. She added: I've always believed the universe never takes luck away. It's just saving it for something else down the road, and I think we're going to have one hell of a lucky marriage.

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Tay Ying, 30, congratulated the newlywed in an Instagram post on Nov 8. She wrote: No amount of words can describe how perfect the two of you are together. Your love and thoughtfulness towards each other and towards the people around you are so beautiful to watch and know that you inspire us more than you realise. Thank you for allowing me to witness your love and to be part of this wonderful celebration.

Congratulations once again and I'm so so so happy for you guys! Denise, 34, also shared her well wishes for the couple in an Instagram post on Nov 9. She wrote: The past few days in Chiang Mai have been so beautiful. My heart is full, having witnessed such a beautiful love and being part of a celebration filled w so much thought, love and joy.

Celebrity Guests Send Congratulations

From happy tears to unforgettable dance moves, every moment was special. Congratulations once again, Germaine and Andrew! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness.