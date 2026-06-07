DJ Hazelle Teo Surprises Guests by Cutting Hair Mid-Ceremony on Wedding Day

DJ Hazelle Teo and her husband James Wong surprised their guests by cutting her hair mid-ceremony on their wedding day. The couple shared a fun-filled ceremony at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, which included a dance performance to Bruno Mars' 24K Magic.

Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo married pianist James Wong on Saturday, surprising guests by cutting her hair mid-ceremony. DJ Hazelle Teo has tied the knot with her fiance, local pianist James Wong , at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach yesterday afternoon.

The couple shared the news in an Instagram post, writing: Today, the Wongs gained a daughter and the Teos gained a son. It was such an incredible day, soaking in all the love. Thank you, thank you, thank you. With that, we're officially married.

Local radio station Yes 933 also posted that day, showcasing the fun-filled ceremony: Congratulations on officially becoming husband and wife! Wishing you a happy marriage and happy life together! As Hazelle, 32, strutted down the aisle alone in her wedding gown and a bouquet of white flowers in hand, 26-year-old James played Taylor Swift's Love Story on the keyboard.

The bride teared up as she gazed at her guests and the couple shared a sweet kiss when they joined each other on stage. Fellow Yes 933 DJs Tan Ting Fong, Kenneth Chung, Chen Qijia, Gao Meigui, Lim Pin Juen and Jeff Goh were also among the wedding guests. Another video posted by the radio station the same day revealed that the bride had cut her waist-length hair mid-ceremony during an outfit change.

She added that she was super happy with the look and while she was nervous about it, seeing the final result made it all worth it. James, who watched the change unfold in real time, kept his gaze on his wife as he took it all in, saying: I love it. She looks so sexy with short hair.

The couple later changed outfits, with Hazelle into a purple qipao and James into a red blazer with black pants, before returning to the stage for a dance performance to Bruno Mars' 24K Magic. The unexpected transformation left guests wide-eyed in surprise, as Pin Juen exclaimed: No wonder we waited so long! She cut her hair





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DJ Hazelle Teo James Wong Wedding Haircut JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

30 motorists caught for traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint over Vesak Day long weekend: ICAA total of 30 motorists were caught for various traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint over the recent Vesak Day long weekend, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a statement on Friday (June 5).

Read more »

Giant python gate-crashes KL wedding, found under car bonnetA wedding in Kuala Lumpur was gate-crashed by an unwanted guest — a giant python.The incident was captured on video and uploaded to social media platform Threads on Tuesday (June 2).According to the post, the incident took place at UTM Hotel & Residences.

Read more »

Avoiding traffic like your ex? These car-lite areas are made for youFriday (June 5) marks World Environment Day, so this is a great time to ditch your car and explore our neighbourhoods on foot.

Read more »

Mountain Guide Found Alive on Mount Everest After 7-Day OrdealA 57-year-old mountain guide was found alive on Mount Everest after a 7-day ordeal. Dawa Sherpa was found crawling in the snowy slopes around the Khumbu Icefall and was subsequently flown to a Kathmandu hospital for treatment. His family was upset that the search had not begun earlier and filed a police case against his employer and a complaint at the Department of Tourism.

Read more »

Palermo is not for rent: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding sparks anger among localsDua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding in Palermo has sparked anger among locals, who have put up posters declaring that Palermo is not for rent. The couple will tie the knot for a second time in Sicily this weekend, but the lavish nuptials have infuriated residents who have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements and have had their town squares closed to the public.

Read more »

Singapore Minister Warns Against Harmful Narratives Targeting Multicultural HarmonyMinister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo urges Singaporeans to safeguard social cohesion and not share problematic posts targeting the Indian community, emphasizing that such content originates from foreign sources and aims to undermine national unity.

Read more »