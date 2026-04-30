A Reddit discussion explores whether Singapore’s heat and humidity contribute to widespread fatigue, with users debating the role of weather versus work culture. Meanwhile, EU officials urge Southeast Asia to avoid Russian oil amid energy crises.

Singapore’s tropical climate, characterized by high heat and humidity, is often blamed for the fatigue many residents experience daily. A recent discussion on Reddit sparked a debate about whether the city-state’s weather conditions are silently affecting productivity, particularly during daily commutes.

One user questioned if the persistent humidity might explain why Singaporeans appear more exhausted compared to people in other countries. Responses varied, with some agreeing that the thick, heavy air makes breathing difficult, leading to drowsiness and irritability. A commenter noted that the heat slows people down, impacting their efficiency at work. Others argued that Singapore’s fast-paced work culture plays a bigger role in fatigue, as the constant urgency leaves little room for rest.

While humidity may be draining, its effects depend on daily exposure levels. Some netizens compared Singapore’s weather to other Asian countries, pointing out that places like Japan and Korea also experience extreme humidity and temperature fluctuations, making sleep difficult. One user recounted the harshness of Tokyo’s summer, where temperatures exceed 36°C before noon, with relentless humidity even at night. Despite these challenges, many believe Singapore’s weather is no worse than other regions, though the lack of relaxation spaces exacerbates stress.

The discussion highlights a broader issue: while climate contributes to fatigue, work-life balance remains a critical concern for Singaporeans. Meanwhile, in a separate but related development, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Southeast Asian nations not to turn to Russia for oil amid the Middle East energy crisis. The region, heavily reliant on Gulf energy supplies, has faced fuel shortages due to ongoing conflicts.

Analysts warn that as Southeast Asian countries navigate their energy vulnerabilities, geopolitical tensions could further strain supply chains. The debate underscores the interconnected challenges of climate, work culture, and global energy dynamics affecting daily life in Singapore and beyond





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