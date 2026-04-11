Dolce & Gabbana Co-founder Stefano Gabbana Steps Down as Chairman Amidst Financial Challenges

Stefano Gabbana resigns as chairman of Dolce & Gabbana as the luxury brand faces financial headwinds and navigates talks with lenders. The departure occurs amid a global downturn in the luxury sector and geopolitical tensions. Gabbana will remain in his creative role.

Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana has resigned as chair of the Italian luxury brand as the company navigates upcoming discussions with its lenders. This significant shift in leadership comes amidst a challenging period for the fashion house, known for its opulent and maximalist take on Italian style.

The luxury sector globally has experienced a prolonged downturn, and escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, have further dampened consumer confidence, impacting sales and financial stability. Gabbana's departure from his management role, effective January 1, was officially attributed to a restructuring of the company's organizational structure and governance, according to a statement released on Friday. While relinquishing his chair position, Gabbana will continue to be involved in his creative roles within the brand. The company statement clarified that his departure from the chair position will not affect the creative activities he undertakes for the Dolce & Gabbana group. Furthermore, the company indicated that it would not be providing further comment on the impending negotiations with its banking partners. This change underscores the pressures faced by the brand in a complex global market and signals a strategic move to address financial challenges.\Founded in 1985, Dolce & Gabbana has established itself as a leading global fashion house, renowned for its distinctive aesthetic and luxury offerings. The brand's signature style includes opulent Alta Moda couture presentations, iconic Sicilian-inspired black lace designs, and silhouette-enhancing corset dresses. The company is privately held, with Gabbana and co-founder Domenico Dolce each holding a significant 40 percent stake through a holding company, and the remaining ownership primarily held by other members of the Dolce family. The co-founders, despite ending their romantic relationship in the early 2000s, have maintained a strong business partnership and creative collaboration. Dolce & Gabbana's brand appeal extends beyond fashion, encompassing fragrances, cosmetics, home goods, and eyewear, fostering a luxury lifestyle empire. The brand's presence in the eyewear market was solidified with the recent announcement of an extended license agreement with EssilorLuxottica, securing the production and distribution rights for its glasses until 2050. Dolce & Gabbana has often been associated with high-profile celebrities such as the Kardashian sisters and Madonna, who are strong supporters of the brand's aesthetic. \Throughout its history, Dolce & Gabbana has also faced controversies, underscoring the complexities of navigating the fashion industry in a socially conscious environment. The brand has been accused of racism in the past, including a recent instance in January when it faced criticism for featuring an all-white cast of models in a menswear show. Neither Dolce nor Gabbana have issued public statements regarding the recent controversy or the changes within the company. This silence reflects the delicacy of managing both brand reputation and financial performance during a time of economic uncertainty and evolving consumer values. The brand will be under greater scrutiny as it navigates financial discussions and addresses its image in the future. The luxury fashion world is changing and it will be interesting to see how the brand evolves





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