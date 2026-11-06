Dolly Parton Manager Drops Lawsuit Against Singer's Nephew Bryan Seaver

Danny Nozell, manager of Dolly Parton's estate, dropped a lawsuit against the late singer's nephew Bryan Seaver after reaching an agreement. The suit accused Seaver of threatening the estate and its employees.

The longtime manager of Dolly Parton has moved to drop a lawsuit accusing the late singer's nephew of threatening her estate and its employees. The proposed dismissal, filed Thursday (Nov 5) in a Tennessee court, brings an unexpected end to a rift that began while Parton was sick with cancer and spilled into public view after her death.

The manager, Danny Nozell, runs She's Alive, an entity founded to manage and protect Parton's affairs after her death. The company had secured a temporary restraining order in September against Bryan Seaver, Parton's nephew, who was her bodyguard and head of security. Nozell was seeking to turn that order into a permanent injunction. The brief filing gives no reason why the complaint is being withdrawn.

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Lawsuit Dismissed Without Prejudice

It says only that a proposed order was being drafted for the judge's approval to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled. A court filing from a day earlier said the two sides had reached an agreement, but gave no details. The fight was about to become more public with the first hearing slated for Tuesday, where the two sides were set to argue over the proposed permanent injunction.

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Representatives for both sides did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the circumstances of the dismissal. The Associated Press sent emails seeking comment from lawyers for She's Alive, Seaver and his company. She's Alive terminated Seaver and his company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, in early September. The following week, it petitioned for the restraining order, arguing that his terrorising conduct made continued retention untenable.

The petition said that starting shortly before Parton's death and continuing after, Seaver made threats aimed directly at She's Alive's personnel, counsel, and business partners. In writing, he vowed to destroy the entire brand. The suit cited a series of text messages from Seaver, who described himself as an international arms dealer and mercenary. In messages to Nozell, Seaver threatened to start a podcast dedicated to airing grievances and ruining Dolly's brand partnerships.

Court Orders Restraining Against Seaver

Using an expletive, he declared that he would spend the next time I have on earth ruining anyone that has ever betrayed my family. In granting the temporary order, Chancellor I'Ashea L. Myles cited Seaver's claimed access to weapons, experience with violence, and intention to retaliate. Under the order, Seaver and his company must refrain from entering any She's Alive property or talking with or being within about 300 metres of She's Alive employees and business partners.

Seaver argued the order is so broad, and Parton's business reach so great, that much of Nashville and even his own relatives are off limits. Seaver, who Parton had handpicked to announce her death, said in court filings that he considered Nozell a close friend and ally before Nozell took out the restraining order.

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In an affidavit, Seaver said the text messages Nozell cited as evidence of threats were a private conversation between two friends who were both frustrated, grieving and discussing strategy. He said, I have never threatened physical harm to Mr. Nozell, to any SAL employee, contractor, attorney, advisor, or business partner, or to anyone else associated with SAL. I have no intention of doing so.

Dispute Involves Unpaid Security Bills

Seaver said that in angry and admittedly crude text messages sent to Nozell, he was talking about a dispute with Herschend Family Entertainment, which operates Parton's amusement park Dollywood and her Songteller Hotel, which opened after her death. He said he was upset over the company failing to pay his security outfit more than US$250,000 (S$320,000) for completed work.

Seaver denied accusations that he was demanding money from his aunt's estate, saying he had been seeking payments owed to his security company. Parton died on Aug 25 at age 80 after what representatives described as a brief battle with cancer.

She was a widely adored singer, songwriter, philanthropist and country music icon who rose from a log cabin in the Tennessee mountains to a stardom that spanned generations with songs including Jolene, Coat of Many Colours, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You. She left behind a business empire that includes the amusement park Dollywood, a new hotel and museum, and an array of branded products, much of it based in her hometown and employing many close friends and family.