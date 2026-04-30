Domestic Helper Goes Viral on TikTok with Supportive Employer, Sparking Conversations on Respect and Equality

Tina Khin, a 30-year-old domestic helper, has gained viral fame on TikTok for her heartwarming videos with her employer, Loy. Their dynamic has sparked discussions about the treatment of domestic workers and the importance of respectful relationships.

Tina Khin, a 30-year-old domestic helper , began her TikTok journey in January, and her videos quickly gained massive popularity. Her account, @tinakhin14, features heartwarming clips of her dancing and interacting with her employer, Loy, a 50-year-old business owner.

One of her most viral videos, posted on April 3, garnered an impressive 450,000 views, showcasing the duo in a playful dance routine with Loy dressed in all black and a hoodie covering her face. Loy, who prefers to remain anonymous, shared that Tina was inspired by her friends who were also creating TikTok content. Encouraging her to pursue it, Loy said, 'I told her that you can do TikTok and you can learn English faster by making English videos.

' Tina was overjoyed by the sudden surge in popularity, which has now led to nearly 4,000 followers and over 226,000 likes on her account. In a touching video posted on April 28, Tina shared a message from her employer that resonated deeply with many viewers: 'You are a helper because of your work. After work, you are no longer a helper, you are who you are.

' This statement highlights the respect and equality Loy extends to Tina beyond their professional relationship. Another video from April 21 showed Tina expressing her gratitude to her followers for their overwhelming support. She humbly stated, 'I didn't expect anything, but today, I have more than 3,000 followers and some of my videos reached over 100,000 views.

' The comments section of her videos is filled with praise from netizens, who admire Loy's supportive attitude and the positive dynamic between the two. One user wrote, 'Very cool employer! Hope more are also chill like this, domestic workers are humans too.

' The story of Tina and Loy has sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of domestic workers and the importance of fostering respectful and supportive relationships. Many netizens have praised Loy for her progressive mindset, noting that her actions set a positive example for other employers. Tina's journey on TikTok has not only brought her joy and a sense of community but has also highlighted the potential for social media to bridge gaps and promote understanding.

As her popularity continues to grow, Tina remains grateful for the opportunities and connections she has gained through her TikTok account. Her story serves as a reminder of the power of kindness and the impact that small acts of support can have on someone's life





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