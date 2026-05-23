Domestic Helper Leaves After Employers Refused to Raise Her Salary

A domestic helper has shared her heartbreak on social media after deciding to leave her employers. The helper had worked for them over four years and was reportedly promised yearly bonuses and a salary increase but did not receive either. Despite being heavily involved in raising three children and managing most household tasks, her salary of $650 remained unchanged. The helper left in search of better opportunities and a higher income, leaving without requesting a transfer to continue working in Singapore.

A domestic helper has shared her heartbreak on social media after deciding to leave her employers. She had worked for them over four years and was reportedly promised yearly bonuses and a salary increase but did not receive either.

Despite being heavily involved in raising three children and managing most household tasks, her salary of $650 remained unchanged. Growing financial responsibilities back home led her to leave in search of better opportunities and a higher income. She left without requesting a transfer to continue working in Singapore





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Domestic Helper Child Financial Responsibility Higher Income Refusal To Increase Salary

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