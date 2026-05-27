Domestic Helper's Heartfelt Request for BTS Concert Tickets Touches Online Community

A domestic helper in Singapore asked her employer for a salary advance to attend a BTS concert, sparking a wave of supportive reactions online.

In Singapore , a domestic helper named Nant Lah Sann Hie wrote a handwritten letter to her employer Yvonne LaReina Lee requesting an advance of two months salary to buy VIP tickets for an upcoming BTS concert.

The letter was sincere and polite, with Sann Hie expressing that she understood if the request was not possible. She wrote that she truly wished to attend the concert and respectfully asked for consideration. Yvonne shared the letter on Facebook, saying her helper was dead serious about the concert and that she wanted to make her dream come true. The post quickly went viral, drawing an outpouring of reactions online.

Many netizens praised the helper for her respectful tone and the employer for her kind response. One commenter shared a similar experience of helping their helper attend Disneyland, describing it as a beautiful sight. Others encouraged Yvonne to simply buy the ticket as a mini bonus rather than a salary advance.

However, not everyone agreed. Some commenters suggested that the helper needed financial wisdom instead of attending a concert, while others expressed concern that she might abscond after receiving the money. Yvonne responded by defending her helper, expressing confidence that she would not run away for just $1200, and noting that the home was too warm and nice for her to throw everything away.

Sann Hie herself also responded to the accusation, stating that she did not have that kind of dirty mindset. In a later update, Yvonne revealed that she had decided to give her helper the money for the ticket. She shared a video showing Sann Hie in tears, hugging her employer in surprise and gratitude while laughing and crying at the same time. The story sparked discussions about kindness, trust, and the joy of helping others achieve their dreams.

Many netizens commended Yvonne for her generosity and Sann Hie for her honesty. The incident serves as a heartwarming reminder of the positive relationships that can exist between employers and domestic helpers, especially when mutual respect and understanding are present. It also highlights the cultural phenomenon of BTS, whose concerts inspire such devotion from fans worldwide. The story resonated with many because it showcases a simple act of kindness that can have a profound impact.

Yvonne's willingness to help her helper fulfill a dream, despite potential risks, demonstrates a deep level of trust and compassion. Similarly, Sann Hie's polite and respectful approach in making her request illustrates her character and gratitude. The viral nature of the post also reflects society's appreciation for heartwarming stories that break through the usual negativity of social media.

Ultimately, this tale of a domestic helper and her employer reminds us of the power of empathy and the beauty of helping one another





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BTS Concert Domestic Helper Singapore Salary Advance Kindness

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