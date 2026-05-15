Domestic Worker's Daily Expenses Covered by Employer, Including Personal Care Products and Meals Out

A domestic worker in Singapore shared her experience of how her family covers nearly all of her daily expenses, including personal care products and meals out. The employer also regularly provides new shoes and extra clothes for the helper.

group, the woman said that her family covers nearly all of the helper’s daily expenses . This includes ‘monthly phone bills, EZ-Link card top-ups, toiletries, and personal care products such as shampoo, soap, facial cleanser, deodorant, sanitary pads, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and moisturiser.

’ The family also pays for her meals whenever they dine outside. According to the employer, they also regularly get the helper new shoes whenever her old pairs are no longer usable, and buy her extra clothes because ‘she showers multiple times a day and doesn’t have enough clothes. ’ She added that the family even switched to different brands of shampoo and face wash after the helper complained that the original products caused dry hair and irritated skin.

‘Last time we bought shampoo and face wash based on our own choice, but she said it made her hair rough and her skin itchy. So we changed to the ones she prefers, and when she asked for conditioner, we bought that too. ’ The employer said she initially believed these arrangements were normal for most households employing domestic workers.

However, she started questioning it after someone jokingly remarked to her husband, ‘Wah, like that I also want to be your helper. ’ Curious about how other households operate, she asked fellow employers, ‘What do you usually pay for? What do you let your helper pay for themselves? I’m not trying to calculate every single thing or complain. I’m genuinely curious what the standard practice is.





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Domestic Worker Daily Expenses Personal Care Products Meals Out Employer New Shoes Extra Clothes Different Brands Shampoo Face Wash Conditioner

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