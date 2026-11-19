The Monetary Authority of Singapore says safeguards for AI agents accessing financial accounts are insufficient and will develop a common know your agent protocol and a sandbox with the Future of Finance Institute.

Consumers should avoid giving artificial intelligence agents their financial accounts login credentials, as there are insufficient safeguards to ensure that such tools act safely and within their users instructions, said Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Chia Der Jiun.

MAS Warns on AI Agent Financial Access

The MAS chief also questioned who would bear responsibility if agents transact incorrectly or beyond their instruction, warning that many financial institutions have yet to establish terms or channels for agents to access financial services. Speaking at the Singapore Fintech Festival on Nov 19, Chia noted that some payment services providers and financial institutions are building agent interfaces into their offerings, but gaps remain in how institutions verify and accept agent transactions. There are some challenges here, he said.

Also read MAS explores AI agent protocol and tokenisation framework

The financial institution does not know if this is an agent that is acting on the full authorisation and control of the customer, nor whether the agent is transacting within its mandate and instructions. Chia said a trusted protocol and secure channel are needed for AI agents to access financial services. He pointed to lessons from the first phase of MAS Safeguards for Agentic Finance at Runtime initiative, known as SAFR.

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These include ensuring that AI agents have sufficient autonomy to perform useful tasks while operating within clearly defined boundaries. Their identities and authority to act on behalf of users must also be established. Instructions should clearly specify what actions an agent can take, along with any limits and conditions. Chia said the greater the discretion and impact of action given an agent, the stronger the assurance and controls needed.

MAS to Develop Know Your Agent Protocol

MAS will also develop a common know your agent protocol for trusted information exchange between customer agents and financial institutions. The protocol is part of the new phase of the SAFR initiative. It will provide financial institutions with information on who the agent is and whom the agent represents, what authority it has been given, what mandate it operates under, and its origins and reliability.

This will allow financial institutions to determine the terms and scope permitted to an agent, and establish a dedicated secure channel for agent access, said Chia. Separately, MAS will set up a sandbox with the Future of Finance Institute to bring together AI agents and programmable money, focusing on two use cases: corporate treasury management and payment services.

For corporate treasury management, banks could allow an AI agent to monitor a company liquidity positions and due payments, decide when and where funds should move, and use tokenised deposits to execute permitted treasury actions. Companies would set the mandates for their agents, while participating banks would set the controls and determine the terms for accepting each agent instruction. This would give firms a controlled way to test agent-driven treasury operations.

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For payment services, banks and payment service providers could allow customer agents to execute payment instructions using digital money, such as tokenised deposits or stablecoins. Participating banks and payment service providers would verify the agents identities and authority, and apply risk controls before executing the transactions. This is intended to keep oversight with the institutions.

The two use cases, and others that we will collaborate on in the future, would provide important lessons on the benefits and safeguards of such transactions, said Chia. Consumers and businesses need to retain meaningful control over the objectives, mandate and actions of their agents. Autonomy has to be bounded. Actions and outcomes have to come with accountability, he added.

MAS Issues Tokenised Bills

MAS also announced on Nov 19 that it had successfully issued $100 million of tokenised MAS Bills on Nov 6. The four-week MAS Bills were issued on the Singapore Dollar Test Network and settled using wholesale central bank digital currency. Five primary dealers participated in the issuance auction: DBS, HSBC, OCBC, Standard Chartered and UOB. Applications amounted to more than double the issuance size.

The tokenised MAS Bills will mature on Dec 4. MAS said it intends to scale up tokenised MAS Bills issuances, bring on board more participating financial institutions and expand their use for collateral management. Interested financial institutions and financial market infrastructure providers can be involved in the next phase of live trials in 2027, it added.