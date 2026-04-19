Dorifto!: Singapore's New Indoor Drifting Arena Opens with Initial D Homage

Velocity@Novena's carpark transforms into Dorifto!, Singapore's first indoor drifting arena, offering a safe and immersive experience inspired by the anime Initial D. Featuring custom drift cars and Japanese-themed decor, the venue welcomes all enthusiasts for accessible sideways fun.

Singapore 's newest indoor drifting arena, Dorifto!, has officially opened its doors, offering a safe and exhilarating space for enthusiasts to channel their inner drift kings. Located in the Velocity@Novena carpark, this unique venue pays charming homage to the iconic Initial D anime series, bringing a taste of Japan's legendary touge roads to the Lion City.

Jointly established by Singaporean racing drivers Gladys Lam and Shane Ang, Dorifto! aims to make drifting accessible to everyone. The name itself, a phonetic representation of the Japanese word for drift, underscores the venue's commitment to the sport. Inspired by the winding mountain passes depicted in Japanese car culture, Dorifto! promises a sheltered environment where participants can safely drift, regardless of the weather. The philosophy of drifting for everyone is central, with a welcoming atmosphere for both novice drifters and seasoned enthusiasts, the only requirement being a minimum height of 1.2 metres.

The arena is meticulously designed to transport visitors to Japan. The space is adorned with elements such as artificial trees, road signs, and ambient lighting, creating an immersive atmosphere. A replica signboard pointing towards Mount Haruna, the real-life inspiration for Mount Akina in Initial D, adds another layer of authenticity. Perhaps the most anticipated feature for fans will be the artful recreation of the Fujiwara Tofu Shop, a pivotal location in the beloved anime.

Adding to the nostalgic charm are the electric mini drift cars, available for visitors to drive. These custom-designed vehicles are modelled after iconic cars from the Initial D series: the AE86 Toyota Corolla and the Mazda RX-7 FD. With functional headlights and taillights, these bespoke cars are set to offer a familiar yet reimagined drifting experience. The team is also planning to host 'touge nights,' simulating the thrill of night-time mountain pass drifting with the dazzling glow of car headlights.

Safety is paramount at Dorifto!. All drift cars are equipped with safety bumpers designed to minimize impact and ensure occupant protection. Prices start at an accessible $23 for an eight-minute off-peak session, with peak sessions priced slightly higher at $28. For those looking for extended fun, session packages are available, offering a per-session discount. Visitors can access Dorifto! via car or public transport, with direct parking available outside the arena on Level 6A of Velocity @ Novena Square. The arena is open from 12pm to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 10pm on weekends, commencing operations from April 16th onwards.





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