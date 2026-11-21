Borussia Dortmund moves to top of German Bundesliga with win over Moenchengladbach while Bayern Munich draw with Cologne and Harry Kane suffers serious ankle injury.

Borussia Dortmund ascended to the summit of the German Bundesliga table on Saturday, November 21, 2026, following a decisive 1-0 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach. The result was propelled by a crucial second-half strike from midfielder Felix Nmecha, which secured three vital points for the visiting side in a hard-fought away match.

Nmecha Goal Decides Tight Contest

Felix Nmecha proved to be the match-winner in the 80th minute, delivering a moment of individual brilliance that ultimately separated the two sides. Receiving the ball on the edge of a crowded penalty area, Nmecha unleashed a powerful shot that defied the defensive wall. Despite the thicket of bodies obstructing his line of sight, the midfielder aimed true, sending the ball flying over the right shoulder of Moenchengladbach goalkeeper Daniel Batz.

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Batz, who was unsighted by the chaos in front of him, completely misjudged the trajectory of the strike, leaving him helpless as the ball found the back of the net. The goal broke the resistance of the home side, who had displayed exceptional defensive organization throughout the first 80 minutes of the contest to maintain their slender lead in the standings.

Bundesliga Title Race Intensifies

The victory propelled Dortmund to 24 points from 10 games, granting them a two-point advantage over second-placed Bayern Munich. The timing of the win was particularly fortuitous for Dortmund, as their nearest rivals encountered significant difficulties elsewhere on the fixture list. Bayern Munich played to a 1-1 stalemate at home against FC Cologne on Friday, November 20, 2026.

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The draw was marred by a significant blow for the defending champions, as striker Harry Kane suffered a serious ankle injury during the match. The injury to the English forward casts a shadow over Bayern's immediate title hopes and highlights the depth challenge they now face as the season progresses. Dortmund capitalized on this setback to establish a clear buffer at the top of the table.

Other Results Shape European Picture

Elsewhere in the league, third-placed SC Freiburg maintained their pressure on the leaders by securing a 1-0 victory over Elversberg. Their win ensured that the gap between the top three teams remains tight, setting the stage for a competitive battle over the top spot in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig surged into fourth place with a dominant 5-1 performance against Union Berlin.

Leipzig showcased their attacking depth by seeing five different players find the net in the rout of Union Berlin, lifting their total to 21 points. This display of offensive variety underscores their status as serious contenders for a Champions League qualification spot as they continue to climb the standings.

Leverkusen And Frankfurt Claim Victories

Bayer Leverkusen held firm in fifth place after thumping four goals without reply against Paderborn. Their commanding performance demonstrated their continued consistency and ability to dominate lower-ranked opposition, keeping them firmly in the conversation for European competition spots.

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Eintracht Frankfurt also kept pace with the European race, securing a 1-0 win over Hoffenheim thanks to a first-half goal from Jonathan Burkardt. This victory reinforced their position among the top tiers of the league and ensures they remain in contention for a spot in European competition as the season enters its critical phase.