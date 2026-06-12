Doyoung of NCT 127 Explores Singapore in Sound of Memories Project Teaser

NCT 127 member Doyoung, currently on military service, stars in a new project capturing Singapore's sounds. The upcoming album includes a photobook, NFC cassette, and six tracks, with preorders starting June 16 and release on August 19.

The Sound of Memories project follows 30-year-old Korean idol Doyoung as he records and collects various sounds and moments from his daily life, gradually creating his own soundtracks.

In the clip uploaded on NCT's social media accounts on June 11, Doyoung is seen walking around Singapore like a local, visiting places such as Bedok Reservoir Park, Block 127 in Geylang East-a nod to his sub-unit NCT 127-and other local spots including Whampoa Wet Market, Hey Kee HK Seafood Restaurant, and Hideout Coffee Bar. The teaser also shows him at a flower shop, fruit stall, aquarium shop, and cafe, capturing the city's everyday vibe.

Doyoung, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, hops on a bus and poses at a bus stop opposite Marina South Pier station. A bus with the numbers 0201-not an actual Singapore bus number-appears in the final frame to represent his birthday, February 1. Online preorders for the physical release, which includes a photobook, NFC cassette tape, and six audio tracks, start on June 16, with the official release slated for August 19





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Doyoung NCT 127 Sound Of Memories Singapore Military Service

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