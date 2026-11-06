Over 30 European Flights Hit by Hoax Bomb Threats, Diversions and Fighter Jet Escorts

A wave of hoax bomb threats disrupted more than 30 flights across Europe this week, forcing emergency landings and fighter jet escorts. All threats proved false, with no explosives found and no group claiming responsibility.

More than 30 flights across Europe have been disrupted by a wave of hoax bomb threats this week, forcing diversions, emergency landings and fighter jet escorts.

At least 27 flights were affected on Thursday alone, including services across Italy, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. Earlier on Tuesday, at least seven flights, including two departing from the United Kingdom, and a cruise ship were targeted. All affected aircraft landed safely, with security checks finding no explosives. Authorities have yet to identify those responsible or establish whether the incidents are linked.

Also read European Aviation Disrupted by Coordinated Bomb Threats on Nov 5

Which Flights Were Affected

No clear pattern has emerged among the airlines and airports targeted, although a significant number of the affected flights either departed or were bound for Italy. Sofia and Milan each recorded six incidents, followed by Rome with five and Prague with four, according to The Guardian. Ryanair was among the hardest-hit airlines, with eight reported cases. Thursday's threats affected flights across several European countries including France, Italy, Spain, Poland and the United Kingdom.

Among those targeted was a Finnair plane travelling from Helsinki to Rome that was escorted by fighter jets, and an Aer Lingus plane flying from Dublin to Rome that was diverted to a military airbase in France after being intercepted by French fighter jets. Three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia from Copenhagen, Madrid and London were also escorted by Bulgarian fighter jets. Two landed in Sofia, while the flight from London was diverted to Plovdiv, according to Bulgaria's interior minister.

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Four flights heading to Prague were also targeted, along with two LOT Polish Airlines flights bound for Paris and Brussels. The incidents followed a series of similar events earlier in the week. On Monday, a Wizz Air flight from London Luton Airport to Sofia was diverted to Budapest after receiving a bomb threat. Hungarian fighter jets escorted the aircraft, which landed safely.

The following day, at least seven flights across Europe received threats, including a LOT Polish Airlines flight from London Heathrow to Warsaw that was diverted to Warsaw Modlin Airport, prompting its brief closure. A Ryanair flight from Manchester to Murcia in Spain was also affected, while another Ryanair flight from Dublin to Rome was escorted by Italian fighter jets.

Aer Lingus passenger Nicola Timpone, 62, was halfway through an early-morning flight from Dublin to Rome on Nov 5 when he realised his trip would not end smoothly. He said the pilot first mentioned a technical problem requiring a diversion to Paris, then announced they were landing to refuel at another French airport. I saw a military jet, he said in a telephone interview. Some of us realised that something was wrong.

Cabin crew opened all window shades and asked everyone not to use their cellphones. We were going down and saw all along the runway a deployment of police forces, firefighters, ambulances, he said from a gym at a French airbase where he and about 150 other passengers were gathered. That really scared us.

Passengers Recount Experience

John May, 45, another Aer Lingus passenger, said it was about one hour into the three-hour flight when the pilot asked cabin crew to immediately join him in the cockpit. The crew came out looking a bit shaken, May said in a direct message on social media. That got people worried. After the pilot announced there was a bomb threat, he tried to reassure passengers by saying it was not credible, May recalled.

The French authorities diverted the plane to Evreux-Fauville Air Base, about 80km north-west of Paris. The office of France's prime minister said he ordered fighter jets to intercept and escort the flight because the pilot had not cooperated as expected with authorities. The Evreux prosecutor opened an investigation. At the base, passengers waited two hours on the plane as a bomb squad checked their bags, May said.

Afterwards, passengers disembarked 10 at a time as officers and sniffer dogs checked them and their bags, according to Timpone. Buses took them to another location on the base, where they were checked again. France's Civil Protection service provided food, water and psychological assistance to anxious passengers waiting to be transferred to Paris. Fortunately, it ended well, Timpone said.

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But these are experiences that leave their mark on you. He added that although he travels the world for work, I don't think I'll be taking a plane in the next three months. Other passengers also described the disruption. Mateusz Bojarski, 28, was on a LOT Polish Airlines flight with his girlfriend from Warsaw to Paris when an announcement said the aircraft could not take off for safety reasons.

The plane taxied to the end of the runway and waited for emergency services, he said, and firefighters and police officers inspected the aircraft with sniffer dogs. We weren't so scared, Bojarski said. Three hours after their scheduled departure, they were able to take off.

Margherita Cerrai and Giovanni Martinelli, Italian graduate students on a Wizz Air flight from Milan, landed at an out-of-the-way runway in Bucharest, Romania, where fire trucks and masked, armed Romanian law enforcement agents met their plane. But they did not panic. The fact that there had been so many bomb threats, in my opinion, defused the fear a little, Martinelli said.

Possible Connections To Russia

European Union transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas said on Nov 5 that it was too early to draw conclusions on whether the reported incidents are linked. Analysts said the volume of threats reported over a few days suggested that at least some were connected. No one has claimed responsibility for the threats.

An airport source in Italy told Reuters that an email with the subject line Threat report had been sent to several addresses belonging to airlines, airport operators and airport service providers at Rome's Fiumicino and Milan's Malpensa airports. The email, which claimed it was from fighters of the Male State, said devices had been placed on inbound flights from Helsinki and Dublin and they would explode in 60 minutes. Today your sky will be red, the message said.

Reuters could not independently confirm who sent the email. Vladislav Pozdnyakov, a Russian blogger who set up an anti-feminist movement called the Male State in 2016 that was later banned in Russia, said the group no longer existed and was not involved in any way. The incidents also come as many European officials are accusing Russia of planning hybrid attacks, which are often cheap, easily deniable and not expected to trigger an armed response.

Some have accused Russia of carrying out sabotage and other hybrid operations since its invasion of Ukraine. Security experts say the coordination and scale of this week's incidents are unusual, even though bomb threats are not uncommon in aviation.