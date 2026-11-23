Niger state officials report five deaths in Lumman-Ba'are, sparking reprisal violence. Fulani groups claim 64 killed in Borgu local government area attacks.

Violence erupted across Niger state, Nigeria, on the weekend of November 21 and 22, 2026, resulting in dozens of fatalities. The bloodshed began on Saturday morning with a deadly ambush in the village of Lumman-Ba'are, which quickly escalated into reprisal attacks in nearby communities. These subsequent assaults targeted Fulani populations in the Borgu local government area, including the villages of Wawa and Gada-Oli.

Triggering Incident in Lumman Ba'are

The Niger state government confirmed that five individuals were killed earlier on Saturday in the nearby village of Lumman-Ba'are. The attackers opened fire during morning prayers, a time when the community was gathered. The deceased included the village head, a significant figure in the local hierarchy. Authorities stated that the identity of the gunmen responsible for this initial attack remained unknown at the time of reporting. This specific incident served as the immediate catalyst for the widespread violence that followed in the region.

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Reprisal Attacks on Wawa and Gada-Oli

Representatives of the local Fulani people reported that 64 people were killed in attacks on communities around the towns of Wawa and Gada-Oli on Saturday and Sunday. Residents described the assailants as using guns and machetes to carry out the killings. The violence was severe enough that buildings were set on fire with people trapped inside. On Sunday, residents buried dozens of victims, including 38 bodies placed in a single mass grave in Wawa. The groups did not identify who carried out these specific reprisal attacks, though tensions were extremely high.

Official Statements and Community Concerns

Police and state authorities did not immediately comment on the reports of the reprisal killings or provide an official death toll for the broader conflict. Reuters was unable to independently verify the specific numbers provided by community representatives. The Fulbe Global Development and Rights Initiative, a prominent Fulani community organization, blamed the initial Lumman-Ba'are attack on armed bandits. However, they stated that vigilantes were suspected of carrying out the later attacks against Fulani communities.

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Ardo Umar Lapai Warns of Further Violence

Ardo Umar Lapai, chairman of the Niger state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, expressed deep concern about the escalating situation. He highlighted a pervasive fear of further attacks in the area. The Miyetti Allah organization emphasized that criminal activities by individuals or armed groups must never be used as justification for profiling, stigmatizing, or collectively punishing an entire ethnic community. They called for a measured response to avoid further communal strife.

Recurring Violence in Borgu Region

The weekend incidents have raised significant concerns about escalating violence in parts of Borgu and the neighboring Agwara local government area. Communities in these regions have faced recurring attacks, including cattle rustling, kidnappings, and forced displacement. Ardo Umar Lapai noted the intense anxiety among those who remain in the affected areas. He stated that there is a deep fear of further attacks and worry about the safety of residents who have not fled the zone.

The situation remains volatile as authorities investigate the initial ambush and the subsequent retaliatory strikes. The lack of immediate identification of perpetrators for either set of events complicates efforts to de-escalate the tension. Residents in Wawa, Gada-Oli, and surrounding villages continue to face uncertainty regarding their security in the days following the mass burial of the deceased.