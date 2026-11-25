Indonesian rescue teams search for dozens of workers trapped in a West Java gold mine since Nov 23. State miner Antam clarifies the pit was unauthorized.

Indonesian rescue teams launched a critical search operation on November 25 for potentially dozens of workers trapped in a flooded mine in West Java province. The Jakarta Search and Rescue Office confirmed that the miners have been stuck inside the mine shaft since November 23 after heavy rains inundated the access routes.

Rescue Operations Face Mine Depth Challenges

Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, stated that personnel are currently coordinating with all agencies involved to monitor water conditions and assess the feasibility of reaching the shaft. Rescue officials highlighted that the depth of the shaft, the narrowness of the access points, and limited lighting are the primary factors determining the search strategy.

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The agency emphasized that safety is the paramount concern for operational teams as they navigate these difficult conditions. Authorities reported that the terrain is both slippery and dark, making movement hazardous for rescue personnel attempting to reach the trapped individuals.

Antam Clarifies Mine Location and Ownership

The incident occurred in the Pongkor area of Bogor, a mountainous region located approximately 60km south of the capital city, Jakarta. The mine sits at a depth of 100 meters, a factor that complicates both the rescue efforts and the logistical support required to sustain the operation.

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PT Aneka Tambang, commonly known as Antam, issued a statement clarifying its role in the crisis. The state-owned miner confirmed that the facility where the workers are trapped is an unauthorized gold mine and is not part of its official operations. This distinction is crucial for understanding the regulatory context of the accident.

Illegal Mining Risks and Regulatory Gaps

Small-scale and illegal mining activities frequently result in accidents across Indonesia, particularly in remote resource-rich areas where regulatory oversight is difficult to maintain. The government has acknowledged these systemic challenges as it attempts to manage the safety of the mining sector.

In a related development reported by the news website Detik, authorities closed approximately 30 gold mine pits last week in a separate area within Bogor. This recent crackdown highlights the ongoing government efforts to regulate and restrict unauthorized mining sites in the region.

Current Status and Ongoing Search Efforts

As of the latest update on November 25, the rescue agency has not provided specific details regarding the size of the rescue operation or any tangible progress made in reaching the trapped miners. There is no confirmation yet whether rescuers have established contact with the workers or what their current status might be.

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Emergency responders have shared images of meetings between rescue personnel, indicating active planning and coordination efforts. The search continues with a focus on safely navigating the narrow and flooded access tunnels to locate the workers and bring them to the surface.