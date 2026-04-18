Dozens Pledge Support for Strait of Hormuz Navigation Mission

France and Britain lead international efforts to establish a mission safeguarding maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, with over a dozen countries ready to contribute resources to ensure freedom of navigation amidst regional tensions. Discussions focus on collective action following recent escalations.

A coalition of over a dozen nations has signaled their willingness to participate in an international mission aimed at safeguarding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, contingent upon favorable security conditions. This commitment emerged from a video conference co-chaired by France and Britain . The initiative, discussed during a meeting involving approximately 40 countries, seeks to restore freedom of navigation in the vital waterway.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened for a bilateral lunch at the Elysee Palace prior to the multilateral video conference, underscoring the collaborative effort. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, typically facilitates the passage of about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas. Both France and Britain have expressed opposition to any measures that could be interpreted as privatizing the strait or imposing toll systems, emphasizing the principle of free passage. President Macron stated that French naval assets currently stationed in the eastern Mediterranean and Red Sea could be redeployed to support the mission. Prime Minister Starmer announced that a military planning conference scheduled for London the following week would provide further details on the mission's composition, with more than a dozen countries already offering to contribute resources. While the current discussions do not explicitly include the United States or Iran, European diplomats acknowledge that any effective mission would necessitate coordination with both nations. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz affirmed Germany's readiness to contribute, noting the desirability of US input and expressing a desire to avoid exacerbating transatlantic tensions. Some diplomatic sources suggest that the mission's actual deployment may depend on a normalization of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Others believe that shipping companies and insurers might advocate for such a deployment during a transitional period to bolster confidence. Potential contributions to the mission could encompass intelligence sharing, mine-clearing capabilities, military escorts, and the establishment of streamlined information procedures with neighboring countries, according to a senior French official. The urgency of the situation is amplified by Iran's recent statements indicating readiness to open the strait, juxtaposed with the ongoing closure to vessels not belonging to Iran since airstrikes commenced on February 28th. The United States has imposed a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports and has urged other nations to support its enforcement, though President Trump has also advised allies to refrain from involvement in a manner that could be construed as entering a conflict. France, Britain, and other allies have indicated that participating in the blockade would be tantamount to entering the war, preferring to focus on ensuring the strait's openness after a lasting ceasefire or the conclusion of hostilities. The commitment from over a dozen countries demonstrates a shared concern for global trade security and a collective resolve to maintain open maritime routes. The planning for this multilateral mission highlights a diplomatic and strategic approach to a complex geopolitical challenge. The focus remains on de-escalation and ensuring the unimpeded flow of vital energy resources through this strategically important waterway





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Strait Of Hormuz Freedom Of Navigation Maritime Security International Mission France Britain Geopolitics Energy Security

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