Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong outlines how artificial intelligence, a trusted legal environment, and workforce training will drive Singapore's new wave of entrepreneurial growth and economic expansion.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong emphasized that artificial intelligence serves as a critical catalyst for Singapore's future economic expansion during his address at the 25th EY Entrepreneur of the Year Singapore awards gala. He stated that the integration of advanced technology, combined with a stable legal framework and robust worker support systems, will define the next phase of local entrepreneurial success.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the 25th EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Singapore awards gala, DPM Gan highlighted that AI is fundamentally reshaping the business landscape. He noted that this technology enables small, agile teams to develop products, analyze market trends, and serve customers with efficiency that previously demanded significantly larger resource pools.

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The core mechanism of this shift involves businesses utilizing AI to test new concepts rapidly, increase operational productivity, and reduce overall costs. DPM Gan explained that these capabilities allow smaller enterprises to compete effectively by leveraging digital tools that streamline workflows from initial product development through to supply chain management and customer service.

Government Strategy for Enterprise Support

The Government's Economic Strategy Review outlines a comprehensive plan to nurture entrepreneurship by expanding access to growth capital and deepening mentorship networks. DPM Gan stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships between established enterprises and local companies, including start-ups, to foster a collaborative ecosystem that supports innovation and scaling.

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To assist small business owners in harnessing technology for growth amidst constraints in land, labor, and carbon, Enterprise Singapore has launched expanded Driving Entrepreneurship with AI workshops. These initiatives aim to transform operations, upskill workers, and help smaller suppliers adopt AI effectively to realize its full potential.

Stakeholder Views on Trust and Compliance

DPM Gan reiterated the necessity of sustaining a trusted business environment defined by the rule of law and fair, consistent enforcement. He argued that such stability is essential for companies to confidently protect intellectual property, anchor research and development activities, and transition into higher-value business operations.

The gala recognized five winners across categories including financial technology, consumer products and retail, advanced manufacturing, and commodities and agriculture. These recipients were selected from more than 50 eligible nominations by an independent judging panel based on criteria of entrepreneurial spirit, growth, purpose, and impact.

Workforce Adaptation and Job Security

Addressing concerns about job displacement, DPM Gan acknowledged that rapid technological changes could cause anxiety among young people seeking their first jobs and experienced workers. He asserted that workforce development must go hand in hand with enterprise transformation, urging businesses to invest in training and redesign jobs to provide employees with opportunities to apply new skills.

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He emphasized that companies should create pathways for employees to progress to better-paying roles, ensuring that the benefits of productivity gains are shared. This approach aims to mitigate career anxieties while maintaining the competitiveness of the Singaporean workforce in an increasingly automated economy.

Next Steps for Global Competition

One of the five category winners will be named the overall EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 Singapore. This individual will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year awards in 2027, where they will compete against contenders from close to 50 countries and jurisdictions.

The event celebrated leaders such as the co-founder, group chairman, and CEO of Advance Intelligence Group, the CEO and co-founder of Sheng Siong Group, and the co-founder, CEO, and board director of Silicon Box. Their recognition underscores the diverse range of industries driving Singapore's economic narrative forward.