DPM Gan Kim Yong's US Visit to Bolster Singapore-US Economic Ties

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong is visiting Texas and Washington D.C. to strengthen economic cooperation between Singapore and the United States, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong is embarking on a visit to the United States , spanning Texas and Washington DC, from April 12th to April 17th. This significant trip, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and the US, aims to strengthen the already robust economic partnership between the two nations.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced this visit, highlighting its focus on fostering even closer ties in various sectors. The visit underscores the enduring and multifaceted relationship, built on shared values and mutual economic benefits.<\/p>

During his time in Austin, Texas, DPM Gan has a packed schedule aimed at promoting collaboration and growth. He will engage with state leaders to explore opportunities for economic cooperation between Singaporean and Texan businesses. This includes discussions on potential partnerships and investments that could benefit both economies. Moreover, DPM Gan is slated to meet with representatives from the private sector, further solidifying the commitment to supporting Singaporean companies looking to expand their operations in the US market.<\/p>

A key highlight of the Austin leg will be the official launch of Enterprise Singapore's new Austin Overseas Centre. This center is designed to provide crucial support and resources for Singaporean companies seeking to establish a presence and thrive in the US, facilitating market access, providing guidance, and fostering connections. This initiative reflects the Singaporean government’s dedication to facilitating international expansion for its businesses.<\/p>

Following his visit to Texas, DPM Gan will travel to Washington DC on April 14th, where he will engage in high-level discussions aimed at reinforcing the strong trade and investment ties between Singapore and the United States. He is scheduled to meet with cabinet secretaries and members of Congress, offering platforms to reaffirm their commitments and also to explore avenues for further cooperation. These discussions are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including trade, investment, and strategic partnerships, all geared towards bolstering the bilateral relationship.<\/p>

According to MTI, these meetings will also focus on identifying new opportunities for collaboration and enhancing existing partnerships in various sectors. This part of the trip is designed to address key issues and ensure that the bilateral relationship remains strong, dynamic, and mutually beneficial.<\/p>

In addition to these formal meetings, DPM Gan will participate in a fireside chat at the Semafor World Economy conference, where he will discuss current international and regional developments. This will provide a platform for him to share insights, perspectives, and assessments of the global economic landscape, further strengthening Singapore’s position as a key player in the international arena. As Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), DPM Gan will also play an active role in international financial discussions.<\/p>

He will participate in the plenary meeting of the International Monetary Fund's international monetary and financial committee, where he will engage with senior financial leaders from around the world. These meetings are crucial for understanding and addressing the global economic challenges and opportunities. His participation reinforces Singapore’s commitment to contributing to international financial stability and promoting sound economic policies.<\/p>

The Singaporean embassy in Washington has emphasized that Singapore is a long-standing, reliable, and steadfast strategic partner of the United States. This partnership is characterized by substantive cooperation across multiple fronts, including economic, defense, security, and people-to-people spheres. The two countries are significant trade and investment partners, with bilateral trade in goods and services reaching US$317.1 billion (S$404 billion) in 2024.<\/p>

The US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement ensures that Singapore levies no tariffs on the US, creating favorable trade conditions. The US consistently maintains a trade surplus with Singapore, indicating the strength and vitality of their economic relationship, with a goods trade surplus of US$3.6 billion and a services trade surplus of US$29.6 billion in 2025. This visit underlines the importance of maintaining a strong and collaborative relationship between Singapore and the United States for sustained economic growth and cooperation.<\/p>





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DPM Gan Kim Yong to Visit US to Strengthen Economic TiesDeputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will visit Texas and Washington DC from April 12-17 to deepen economic cooperation and reaffirm trade and investment ties between Singapore and the United States. The visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

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