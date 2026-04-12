DPM Gan Kim Yong to Visit US to Strengthen Economic Ties

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will visit Texas and Washington DC from April 12-17 to deepen economic cooperation and reaffirm trade and investment ties between Singapore and the United States. The visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong is set to embark on a visit to the United States , commencing today, April 12th, and concluding on April 17th. The itinerary includes stops in Texas and Washington DC, marking a significant engagement aimed at bolstering the already strong economic partnership between Singapore and the United States .

This visit is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, underscoring the enduring and mutually beneficial nature of their relationship. The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) released a statement this morning detailing the objectives and key activities planned during the trip, which are designed to further strengthen ties across various sectors. The focus will be on exploring new avenues for collaboration and reaffirming the commitment to mutual growth and prosperity.\In Austin, Texas, DPM Gan will engage with state leaders to explore opportunities for economic cooperation between Singaporean and Texan companies. This interaction aims to facilitate greater investment and trade flows, creating a favorable environment for businesses in both regions. A key highlight of the Texas leg of the visit will be the official launch of Enterprise Singapore's new Austin Overseas Centre. This center will serve as a crucial hub for supporting Singaporean companies looking to expand their operations into the US market. The establishment of this center signifies Singapore's dedication to assisting its businesses in their international growth endeavors and fostering a stronger presence in the American market. DPM Gan's meetings with private sector representatives in Texas will provide valuable opportunities to discuss specific business needs and explore potential partnerships, further solidifying the economic ties between the two nations and promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise. This strategic approach highlights the proactive measures being taken to support Singaporean businesses and enhance their competitiveness on a global scale.\Following his visit to Texas, DPM Gan will travel to Washington DC on April 14th, where he is scheduled to meet with cabinet secretaries and members of Congress. These high-level meetings are designed to reaffirm the strong trade and investment ties between Singapore and the US, and to explore areas for further cooperation. Discussions are expected to cover a wide range of topics aimed at deepening the economic relationship and fostering collaboration on global issues. As chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), DPM Gan will also participate in the plenary meeting of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) international monetary and financial committee, providing an opportunity to engage with senior financial leaders on matters of international economic importance. In addition, DPM Gan will take part in a fireside chat at the Semafor World Economy conference. This will provide a platform to discuss international and regional developments, offering insights into Singapore's perspective on the global economy and its role in shaping international dialogues. This diverse range of engagements demonstrates Singapore's commitment to playing an active role in international affairs and strengthening its partnerships with key global players, including the United States. The Singaporean embassy in Washington has emphasized the country's longstanding role as a reliable and steadfast strategic partner of the US, with substantive cooperation spanning multiple fronts, including economic, defense, security, and people-to-people spheres. The robust bilateral trade in goods and services, which amounted to US$317.1 billion (S$404 billion) in 2024, is further evidence of this strong partnership. Moreover, the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement facilitates this partnership, as Singapore levies no tariffs on US goods, and the US consistently maintains a trade surplus with Singapore





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