Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong called on ASEAN to counter rising economic nationalism with deeper integration and wider partnerships, citing artificial intelligence, geopolitical shocks and geo-economic contestation as forces that make cooperation more crucial.

ASEAN must counter rising economic nationalism with deeper integration and wider partnerships, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday Nov 27, warning that raising barriers among member states would narrow the opportunities available to each of them.

Speaking at the Asia Future Summit at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Gan, who is also Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade), said governments everywhere are prioritising self-reliance and raising barriers. Such concerns are understandable, he said. Every government wants to safeguard jobs, secure access to essential supplies and strengthen economic resilience. These concerns can fuel pressure to close markets, restrict exports and turn inward.

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ASEAN faces these pressures too, Gan said. But raising barriers among ourselves would narrow the opportunities available to each of us, he added. A more integrated ASEAN would strengthen its value as a partner, while broader tie-ups open up more opportunities for the region. Gan identified three crosscurrents that could strengthen the impulse to turn inward, yet make cooperation more crucial: artificial intelligence, geopolitical shocks and geo-economic contestation.

Geopolitical Shocks And Economic Resilience

Each can strengthen the impulse to turn inward, yet each also makes cooperation more crucial, he said. Over the past two years, Asia has seen higher tariffs, energy supply disruptions and growing uncertainty over global trade, Gan noted. Yet its economies have remained resilient, with ASEAN growing by close to 5 per cent last year and continuing to offer business and investment opportunities.

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Turning technological advances into lasting gains for the people of ASEAN depends on reliable supplies of energy, food and industrial inputs, Gan said. The wars in Iran and Ukraine have shown how distant conflicts can affect businesses and households across ASEAN and Asia. When energy supplies or shipping routes are distorted, the effects ripple through the economy, he said. Higher fuel, freight and fertiliser costs raise business costs and push up the prices of everyday goods for everyone.

Gan said the regional bloc can strengthen its resilience by keeping trade flowing, sharing information and coordinating responses. He cited the ASEAN Economic Ministers reaffirmation earlier this year to keep markets open and avoid unnecessary trade restrictions, as well as the ASEAN power grid. Geo-economic competition is also reshaping the networks through which trade, investment and access to technology are carried out, Gan said.

ASEAN countries cannot determine how major powers manage their differences, he added, but they can maintain relationships across these divides and remain a bridge for trade, investment and cooperation. His remarks followed United States announcements of fresh tariffs and chip export restrictions over the past two weeks, moves that affected many in South-east Asia as the region finds itself in the crosshairs of sharpening rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

Building Confidence In Trade Rules

Gan said the bloc major partners must have confidence in its integrity, the reliability of its institutions and how business is conducted. This includes clear and predictable rules, upholding laws and international commitments, and taking firm action against wrongdoing. As scrutiny of international trade and investment intensifies, maintaining these standards becomes even more important, he said. The multilateral trading system must also be reinforced, as common rules provide a foundation for economic relationships and give businesses greater predictability.

Common rules also give smaller economies a voice in matters affecting them, Gan said. Without these rules, smaller economies would be more exposed to decisions taken by larger powers, and businesses would face greater uncertainty. He reiterated Prime Minister Lawrence Wong call at the recent ASEAN Summit in Manila for a more integrated ASEAN, connected to a wider circle of partners.

Supported by common rules, it will give every member greater capacity to advance its own interests as well as collective interests, Gan said. Gan noted that AI can help the region raise productivity and move into higher-value activities, and investment in AI infrastructure creates opportunities across technology supply chains. Manufacturers can improve quality and reduce waste, logistics providers can plan deliveries more efficiently, and smaller firms can access capabilities through cloud services that previously required substantial investments.

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These gains will depend on how widely businesses and workers can use AI to create value, such as redesigning processes, training people, and identifying and testing useful applications. Regional cooperation can extend these efforts by leveraging on each other strengths and sharing experiences, he said. At the same time, AI can disrupt established industries and jobs. Governments, employers and training institutions must therefore prepare workers for changing jobs and help those displaced move into new roles, Gan said.

Cooperating On AI Safety

Cooperating on AI safety will become even more critical as AI becomes more powerful and widely used, he said. While it can help identify software vulnerabilities and strengthen defences, AI is also making cyberattacks easier and faster to execute, giving businesses less time to respond. Maintaining human control and preventing misuse becomes even more important with increasingly capable and autonomous systems, Gan said. No country can manage these challenges alone.

He called for ASEAN to build on its Guide on AI Governance and Ethics, work with its partners on safety research, testing and safeguards, and share lessons from serious AI incidents and near misses. By helping one another, he said, the region can harness AI safely and responsibly. ASEAN will mark its 60th anniversary in 2027, with Singapore pushing for deeper integration and wider partnerships as it takes on ASEAN rotating chairmanship at a time of heightened geopolitical contestation.

Both the US and China would continue to be key economic partners for ASEAN, Gan said, with their businesses, technologies and markets important to the region growth. Both countries are among the region largest trading partners and sources of foreign direct investment. In tandem, the grouping is strengthening tie-ups with other partners that would expand the region economic options and reduce its exposure to disruptions.

Upgrading Trade Agreements And Partnerships

These include negotiations to upgrade ASEAN trade agreements with South Korea and Canada, moves to expand and enhance the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and growing links with other regional groupings such as the European Union and Gulf Cooperation Council. ASEAN is also strengthening integration within the grouping. A recently upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement, set to be rolled out in end-2026, will help businesses reduce costs through streamlined procedures and more transparent rules.

A customs-related mutual recognition arrangement would give trusted traders faster clearances and priority treatment in participating countries. A regional Digital Economy Framework Agreement signed earlier in the month would make cross-border transactions, payments and access to digital services easier. These would make ASEAN more valuable as a place to produce and market to serve, and form a stronger regional base enabling the grouping to engage the world with greater confidence, Gan said.

Singapore will push for stronger ASEAN ties in 2027, including upgraded trade deals, the Digital Economy Framework Agreement and easier customs rules. The annual Asia Future Summit gathered policymakers, business leaders and industry experts, with OCBC as the presenting sponsor, Marina Bay Sands as the official venue partner and Amazon Web Services as the official cloud partner.